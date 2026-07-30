FG, South East governors converge in Abia, collaborate to fight insecurity

(L–R)… Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; Keynote Speaker and former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General O.A. Ihejirika (Rtd.), CFR; Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr; Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu; Chairman, Senate Committee on Army and Representative of the President of the Senate, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua; Honourable Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd); Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR; Retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and former First Lady of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Mary Odili, JSC (Rtd.); Deputy Governor of Imo State and Representative of the Governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru; and Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and Representative of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Moses Ije Odunwa, during the First South East Security Summit on July 30, 2026, in Umuahia, Abia State.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Defence, the South East Governors and other key stakeholders have converged in Abia State to seek ways of synergizing to bring remedy to the insecurity challenge ravaging the region.

Speaking at the event the Minister of Defense, General Christopher Musa(rtd), appealed to the South East Governors and other key stakeholders from the South East to collaborate with the Federal Government to proffer lasting solutions to the challenge of insecurity as well as restore peace in the zone.

The Minister who addressed the gathering at the event said the security summit with the theme, “Collaborative Approaches to Strengthening Security and Regionals Stability” and was organised by the Federal Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement stressed that the platform is to strengthen collaboration among the Federal Government, State governments, security agencies and host communities, adding that the summit focused on tackling security threats that transcend state boundaries through intelligence sharing, coordinated operations and community engagement.

He explained, “that the summit comes amid growing concerns over kidnapping, attacks on security personnel,the violent enforcement of illegal sit-at-home orders, armed criminality and other security threats that continue to undermine economic activities and public safety across the South -East”

General Christopher Musa(rtd) ,pointed out that the gathering was designed to foster stronger collaboration among the Federal Government, State governments, security agencies and communities in developing coordinated strategies for restoring peace, improving intelligence sharing and enhancing regional stability

The Minister who described the South East as a place of economic vibrancy and development, decried the effects of criminal activities in the region.

He stated that President Bola Tinubu is interested in restoring peace and stability in the region.

He urged the South East Governors to use the summit to list out to the Federal government their security challenges and provide credible information as well as ideas that could address youth restiveness.

In his speech at the event, the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, noted that South East governors are committed in tackling insecurity in the region.

Gov. Otti who titled his address Security and Freedom,” noted that security is the foundation of prosperity, the pillar upon which all outlined progress rests.

He said” the framers of our constitution understood the central place of security in our development aspirations,so they made it clear in a language that is sufficiently simple: that security, together with the welfare of the people, shall be the primary purpose of government. It ultimately follows that until the citizens are made sufficiently secure, free from the threats of criminals and those who profit from chaos, no real development can happen, because everything rests on the guarantee that anyone within the territorial boundaries of our land is free to go about the pursuit of their legitimate endeavours without fear of harassment or death from the purveyors of violence.

“Therefore,our duty as leaders is to evolve initiatives that make it impossible for the merchants of anarchy to operate freely within our country”

Gov Otti, said his administration is synergizing with security agencies in making Abia unconducive for criminal elements.

In their separate goodwill messages, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by his deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai; Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State by his deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim; Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Moses Ije Odunwa; and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Brig.-Gen. Joseph Chima Ogbonna (retd.), promised to sustain their collaboration with community leaders and the federal government in securing their States.

Participants at the event discussed and brainstormed on practical strategies for strengthening inter-state security cooperation, intelligence gathering, community policing and other measures aimed at restoring lasting peace and stability across the South-East.

The maiden Regional Security South-East Summit, which brought together security chiefs, federal government officials, lawmakers, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to explore collaborative remedies to the persistent insecurity confronting the region, was attended by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, represented by Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, represented by Maj. Hilary Nnabukwu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu; the Minister of Information, Science and Technology, among others.

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