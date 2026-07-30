FG lauds Saudi Arabia over collaboration on housing development

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma, on Wednesday, received Yousef Bin Muhammad Al-Balawi, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia to Nigeria on a courtesy visit.

Discussions with the envoy centered on strategic partnership on infrastructure development and investment, and on the forthcoming edition of the Riyadh Real Estate Future Forum (RFF), scheduled for January next year

Darma expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s interest in collaborating with Nigeria in the development of the housing sector, describing Nigeria as the largest country in Africa with enormous housing and infrastructure development needs

He stressed that strategic international partnerships remain essential to achieving the Federal Government’s housing objectives under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu..

At the meeting, discussions centred on deepening cooperation between the two countries in the areas of their common interests, as well as attracting Saudi developers into Nigeria’s housing markets

The visit underscored the shared commitment of both countries to fostering strategic partnerships that will accelerate housing delivery, promote investment, create employment opportunities, and strengthen the long-standing diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Darma emphasized that with Nigeria’s significant housing deficit, collaboration with countries that have demonstrated excellence in large-scale housing delivery, such as Saudi Arabia, will contribute immensely to making the government’s vision of decent and affordable housing for all Nigerians a reality.

On his part, the Saudi Ambassador reaffirmed the readiness of the Kingdom to partner with Nigeria in addressing the nation’s housing needs. He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s remarkable achievements in housing development through its National Housing Company, a government-backed institution responsible for delivering large-scale housing projects across the Kingdom.

According to the envoy, Saudi Arabia is willing to share its expertise, technical knowledge, and best practices with Nigeria to support the Federal Government’s efforts to bridge the country’s housing deficit. He added that the proposed collaboration could also create opportunities for qualified Nigerian professionals and skilled workers to participate in housing and construction projects in Saudi Arabia, thereby promoting knowledge transfer and employment.

In a statement signed by Badamasi Haiba, Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry, the Ambassador further expressed the commitment of the Kingdom to deepening diplomatic and economic ties with Nigeria, noting that Saudi Arabia looks forward to expanding areas of cooperation and warmly welcomes the establishment of a stronger Nigerian diplomatic presence in the Kingdom.

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