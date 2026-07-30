FG committed to strengthening water resource management- Minister

Njemanze Emmanuel G. C., Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening water resource management and expanding irrigated fodder production through strategic partnerships aimed at transforming Nigeria’s livestock sector, improving year-round feed availability, and promoting peaceful coexistence between farming and pastoral communities.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, stated this during a technical engagement with representatives of the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) in Abuja.

The Minister noted that Nigeria possesses vast land and water resources capable of supporting all-season fodder production, increasing livestock productivity, generating employment, and driving sustainable economic growth. He stressed that effective water management remains fundamental to unlocking the full potential of the livestock sector.

According to the Minister, the challenge facing the country is not the availability of water but the efficient management and utilisation of the resource.

He explained that investments in modern irrigation infrastructure, solar-powered water systems, and innovative water management technologies would significantly enhance year-round pasture production, reduce feed shortages, and improve livestock productivity nationwide.

He further observed that, expanding irrigated fodder production would reduce competition for natural resources, minimise farmer-herder conflicts, and create new economic opportunities for farmers, pastoralists, women, and youth engaged in the livestock value chain.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to the successful implementation of the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy ( NL- GAS), the Minister assured development partners of sustained collaboration with research institutions, international development organisations, and the private sector to deliver practical, science-driven, and sustainable solutions for the transformation of Nigeria’s livestock industry.

Earlier, representatives of the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), Dr. Adebayo Oke, highlighted the Institute’s ongoing technical support to Nigeria in the areas of water resource management, irrigation development, and sustainable agricultural production.

The team recalled its contribution to the development of the National Livestock Master Plan through the provision of technical expertise on water-related issues, ensuring that water resource management was effectively integrated into national livestock development planning.

According to the Institute, recent engagements with officials of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development identified three immediate priority areas for collaboration. These include a comprehensive assessment of water resources and flood dynamics to support irrigated fodder production, the development of Nigeria’s first national reference report on year-round fodder production, and the implementation of pilot irrigated fodder production projects in selected locations across the country.

The experts observed that Nigeria currently lacks a comprehensive national database and reference report on fodder production to guide policy formulation and investment decisions. They expressed IWMI’s readiness to provide the necessary technical support for the development of the report and a practical roadmap for sustainable fodder production.

The delegation also showcased successful irrigation and solar-powered water management initiatives implemented in several African countries, noting that similar technologies could be adapted to Nigeria to improve pasture development and boost livestock feed production.

The Institute emphasised that irrigation should be viewed not only as an intervention for crop production but also as a strategic investment in livestock development, particularly in ensuring the year-round availability of quality fodder.

Highlighting the economic opportunities within the fodder industry, the team noted that quality fodder seeds command significant market value and that increased local production would stimulate investment, create employment, lower production costs, and strengthen Nigeria’s livestock value chain.

IWMI reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development through technical assistance, research, policy development, and capacity building to promote sustainable water management and enhance livestock production across the country.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their resolve to deepen collaboration in delivering practical, innovation-driven, and science-based solutions that will boost livestock productivity, strengthen national food security, and improve the livelihoods of livestock producers across Nigeria.

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