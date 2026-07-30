Assembly Commission confirms Ibrahim Sidi as Clerk House of Reps

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The National Assembly Service Commission has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Sidi as the substantive Clerk of the House of Representatives.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Director of Public Affairs in the Commission, E.N Anyigor, for the Executive Chairman of the Commission on Wednesday in Abuja

It stated that the Commission approved Sidi’s confirmation along with other senior officers on Tuesday, 28th July at the 31st Meeting of the 6th NASC held at the Commission’s Conference Room.

The other officers whose appointments were confirmed are: Mrs. Fortune Ihua-Maduenyi (Secretary of Protocol and Inter-Parliamentary Relations ), Asien Fatima Nana (Secretary, Zonal Liaison Offices), Engr. Bashir Layya (Secretary, Estates and Works), Siyaka Abdulwahab Sadiq (Deputy Clerk, Legislative, House of Representatives), and Dauda Bulama Bukar (Deputy Clerk, Administration, House of Representatives)

It would be recalled that the Commission had on 20th January, 2026 elevated Mr. Ibrahim Sidi and the other officers to their different posts in acting capacity.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2