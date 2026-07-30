Anambra begins desilting of drainage to tackle flooding

Phil Okose, Onitsha

It was jubilation galore as Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State commenced the desilting of Sakomori drainage in Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area, to curtail the incidence of flooding menace in the area.

The desilting, it was gathered, commenced on July 27 following the Anambra State Government’s approval of measures to address the community’s persistent flooding challenges. ‎ ‎ ‎

Hon. Kenneth Akwuobi, the council chairman, received ALITHO Construction Company, the first contractor mobilized for the project, on arrival at Obodoukwu Road, Okpoko, to commence the desilting exercise. ‎ ‎ ‎

Akwuobi described the intervention as a major milestone in the community’s quest for a lasting solution to flooding and expressed profound appreciation to Governor Soludo for responding positively to the sustained appeals of residents and community leaders. ‎ ‎ ‎

He paid glowing tribute to the Commissioner for Works, Arch. Okey Ezeobi, for his role in facilitating the project, and expressed confidence that the exercise would restore the drainage system, mitigate flooding, and improve environmental sanitation across the area.

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He disclosed further that while ALITHO Construction Company had already commenced operations, three additional construction firms were expected to join the exercise to ensure its timely and efficient completion.

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Residents expressed satisfaction with the development and described it as a long-awaited intervention after years of recurring flooding that disrupted movement, damaged property, and posed serious environmental and public health risks.

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In his contribution during the commencement of the project, a community leader, Comrade Anthony Okeke expressed gratitude to Governor Soludo for responding to the needs of the Okpoko community.

He noted that the intervention reflects the governor’s responsive leadership and renewed commitment to improving the welfare and living conditions of the people of Ogbaru and environs.

For a better society

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