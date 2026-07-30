Akwa Ibom school celebrates 2025/2026 graduation in grand style

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo

The auditorium of Fortune Schools, Efiat Offot, Uyo came alive on Friday as the institution held its 2025/2026 graduation, valedictory and prize-giving ceremony, turning the school into a carnival of colours and music to the delight of the participating audience.

As early as 9.30am, parents in their finest Ankara and embroidery lace trooped into the beautifully decorated Fortune Schools auditorium while graduating pupils and students in their red and green gowns marched to a standing ovation and flashes of android phones/ cameras.

In a tone-setting welcome address, the chairman and proprietor, Sen. Dr. Aloysius Etok, after thanking God for sustenance of life and parents for believing in their vision, formally announced the handing over of the administration of the school to his wife, Prof. Comfort Etok, to the admiration of the guests.

He explained that the decision was taken after serious thought to give him time to take care of other responsibilities. On the establishment of Fortune International College of Nursing Sciences, he explained further that he decided to key into the Arise Agenda of Governor Umo Eno whom he said has performed excellently well in the health sector, by providing enough manpower and facilities to stop medical tourism by Nigerians.

Fortune International College of Nursing Sciences (FICONS) was established in 2025 with full accreditation by Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and NABTEB.

In her response, the Proprietress of Fortune Schools, Prof. Comfort Etok, said the day marked the harvest of years of discipline, prayers, and investment in human capital. “We thank our esteemed parents for the confidence reposed in Fortune Schools to train and nurture the children.” We taught the children how to become people of value,” she said.

She revealed that the 2025/2026 set recorded outstanding results in JAMB, WAEC, NECO, and common entrance, “This is proof that hard work and God’s grace pay. I thank my husband, Distinguished Sen. Dr. Aloysius Etok for providing top notch learning facilities which made learning fun in the school,” she added.

She wished the graduands well in their future endeavors and informed the audience that the school is running a Summer program targeted at Skills Acquisition, Entrepreneurship, Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and remedying deficiencies in various subject areas. She therefore advised students/ pupils from other schools to also take advantage.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Prof Joseph Essien; the Rector, Dakkada Skill Acquisition Center, (DASAC), Prof Enoidem Usoroh, The Dean, Faculty of Biological Sciences, Prof Itoro Usoh, Forum of Women Professors; other Academics from the University of Uyo/ other Tertiary Institutions; and PTA.

The commissioner of Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong, gave the Star Prize to the best graduating student.

The dignitaries and guests gave goodwill messages and sponsored various awards. They were the Hon. Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Dr. Nsikan Nkan, the Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon. Inibehe Etukudo, the former Dean of Commissioners, Associate Prof. Glory Emmanuel Edet, the SSA to the Governor on Health, Safety and Environment, Mrs Jayne Ufot, the Chairman, Ikono Local Government, Rt. Hon. Engr Oto-Obong Essien, the chapter Chairman APC, Nsit Ubium and spouse, Hon. and Mrs Udoka, traditional rulers, the councillor representing ward 10 in Ini LGA, Hon. Sunday Ekpo and spouse, legislators and councillors from different Local Government Areas.

The keynote address presenter, Prof Usoro commended the management of the school for the good aesthetics, serene and education-friendly environment, charging parents to ensure they perform their duty of bringing up these children well by taking good care of them.

Using a fresh egg to illustrate her charge, the former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo and immediate past President of Forum of Women Professors told the graduands not to rest on their oars, but continue to work hard until success is achieved. She encouraged them to also acquire skills they can use their hands to supplement their certificates in any trying time.

“The world has changed. AI is here. Global competition is here. What will set you apart is your skill, your attitude, and your willingness to serve,” declared Prof. Usoro to the graduands and other students.

The valedictorian, Master Sean Ayankop Attah delivered a tearful speech that moved the hall. “Fortune Schools gave us wings. They believed in us when we doubted ourselves,” he said.

Attah who came tops in almost all subjects and carted away huge monetary prizes of over N1,000,000, urged her colleagues to remain humble, prayerful, and focused. “Let us go out and be the fortune that our nation is waiting for,” he declared.

The nursery and primary graduands were not left out. The little ones recited poems and sang earning loud applause from their parents and guests.

Parents expressed joy. A mother whose daughter graduated from Primary 6, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “Fortune Schools is not just a school. It is a family. They trained our children in character.” The chairman on the occasion, Mr. Utin, in his remarks, urged the government to partner more with private schools like Fortune. “They are reducing the burden on government and producing quality graduates,” he said.

In her vote of thanks, the Head of School, Nursery and Primary Wing, Mrs Uduakobong Ukoh thanked God, parents and staff for their support. She promised that Fortune Schools would continue to set the pace. As parents and graduands danced out of the auditorium, one message was clear: Fortune Schools has once again proven that with vision, discipline and love, schools can truly shape the future of a nation.

For a better society

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