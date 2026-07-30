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Agbo, Enugu commissioner’s late mother for burial Saturday

by Peter Anayo0785

The family of the Enugu State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Malachy Agbo, has announced the burial date of their beloved matriarch, Mrs. Loratto Nwakaego Agbo (née Ortuanya).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Dr. Agbo disclosed that his mother who passed on at Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu, after a brief illness, will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 1, 2026, adding that the burial Mass holds at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Ohodo, Igbo-Etiti LGA by 11am.

He also added that there will be a wake-keep Mass at her family home by 6pm on Friday, July 31, 2026.

He described the late Mrs. Agbo as a devoted Catholic, compassionate mother, and a pillar of strength to her family and the wider community.

Mrs. Loratto Nwakaego Agbo was widely admired for her humility, generosity, unpretentiousness, and unwavering commitment to the service of humanity.

Throughout her lifetime, she positively impacted many lives through her philanthropic activities and community-centered initiatives, particularly in Ohodo community and her Amufi village, where she remained a respected figure and source of inspiration.

Family members, friends, associates, and community leaders have continued to pay glowing tributes to the deceased, remembering her deep faith in God, peaceful disposition, unrelenting spirit and dedication to the welfare of others.

They noted that her passing has created a profound vacuum, not only within the Agbo family but also among those who benefited from her kindness, guidance, and motherly counsel.

Dr. Agbo expressed heartfelt appreciation to all those who have shown support, prayers, and solidarity with the family during this difficult time. He also prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul.

 

For a better society

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