Reintegrating returnees from South Africa

As surviving victims of the recent xenophobic violence that rocked South Africa, and claimed many lives, destroyed properties and forced hundreds of Africans among them Nigerians to flee with little or nothing count their losses, we wholeheartedly welcome the recent bold and proactive move by the Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo not only to rehabilitate the 41 indigenes of the state who, alongside hundreds of other compatriots were evacuated home, but to fully reintegrate them into the larger society.

The empowerment scheme, if properly implemented, apart from mitigating the anticipated hardship associated with eking out a living from ground zero or embarking on another costly search for greener pastures elsewhere amid the current social and economic challenges facing the country, it would offer the returnees a golden opportunity to embark on meaningful ventures that would enable them meet their financial needs and contribute meaningfully to national development rather than depend on government handouts and public spirited individuals and organizations.

However, in a positive move to bring succour to the affected Edo indigenes, Senator Okpebholo took the lead among other governors with a N1 million gift to each returnee in addition to a promised soft loan for them to start businesses of their choices. “Your success begins today, many of you possess knowledge and skills in different areas, once you identify what to do come to us; we will give you a soft loan to start with because we want you to fully reintegrate into the society,“ he declared at a recent reception in honour of the returnees in Benin City.

According to media reports, the 41 Edo returnees have received the money for accommodation to settle down while the state government also hinted at its readiness to assist the beneficiaries in securing shelter at reasonable rent across the state to shield them from greedy landlords who might want to take advantage and exploit them with exorbitant rent. Indeed, for some of the returnees coming home marked the end of one difficult chapter in life and the beginning of another which now appears very bright, following the intervention of the Edo State Government.

We recall vividly that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the evacuation of Nigerians willing to return home ahead of the June 30 deadline set by mob leaders while a total of 1,490 citizens were brought back at a cost borne by the Federal Government from South Africa. Subsequently, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state approved a cash grant of N1million each to Imo returnees. There are also citizens of Delta, Anambra, Abia, Enugu, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi, Kogi, Ondo and Osun states among others.

Furthermore, other philanthropists included Apostle Dr. Chibuzor Gift Chinwe of Omega Power Ministries who offered free accommodation to 57 returnee families at OPM Headquarters in Port Harcourt, promised them skills acquisition, and free education up to university level for all the children of the families. MTN Nigeria, also gave free SIM packs with data worth N50,000 plus N100,000 cash to each returnee; Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters Church doled out N100,000 each to about 66 returnees and Pastor Oyakhilome Foundation that gave food baskets worth N30,000 each to the last batch of returnees.

Significantly, we note with satisfaction that under the Edo State Migration Agency (EDMA), the government has gone beyond the gesture of handing its indigenes fish and proposed a comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration packages for returnees, who depending on their skills and capacity are expected to submit business proposals to be reviewed and approved by the relevant ministries, departments and agencies shortly, before they are handed soft loans, after a thorough assessment.

It is against this backdrop we demand that the empowerment scheme should be given after due diligent consideration to credible and business-minded returnees, while the beneficiaries should not see money as their share of the much-looted national cake to be squandered.

Prospective beneficiaries should rather utilize the funds on viable business ventures for which the money is meant. In other words, accountability and monitoring should be the watchwords of those charged with the responsibility of implementing the programme to ensure that the loans are judiciously used,

Again, we counsel that enterprises to be established should not be seen as family businesses that should be plundered in no time while government must insist on proper accountability, transparency and strict monitoring of the empowerment. The businesses must be operated strictly on the basis of clear-cut corporate objectives, profitability and in line with global best practices in order to safeguard tax payers’ money.

Similarly, the Federal Government and the organized private sector will be doing a lot of good to assist some of the returnees become economically self-reliant by creating job opportunities for them to rebuild their lives and livelihoods to contribute positively to their communities and Nigeria’s social and economic development .

In our view also, other governors carrying the burden of returnees from South Africa should emulate the sterling model set by Edo governor and come up with similar comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration packages in order to bring hope and succour to the stranded citizens, some of whom suffered incalculable financial and material losses after their forced exit by lawless mobs who blamed foreigners for the frightening crime rate and widespread unemployment in the former apartheid enclave.

It is regrettable however, that the South African government allowed the reign of impunity and terror unleashed on law abiding fellow Africans who perhaps their only crime, is earning a leaving outside their fatherland in search of greener pasture. We, unequivocally, condemn this bestial attacks and inhumanity to Africans in the strongest terms, despite the huge material and financial resources sacrificed by their home nations to the liberation of South Africa from its former colonial masters –Britain.

Like we have maintained before now, Nigeria should take the lead in dragging the South African government before the next meeting of Heads of States and Governments of the African Union, (AU) to seek justice and compensation for the properly documented migrants who were forced to flee following the June 30 deadline handed by the so-called citizen-led anti-immigration groups, such as the ‘’March and March’’ movement and ‘’Operation Dudula’’ whose intolerance, lawlessness also resulted in the murder of dozens Africans including Nigerians.

It is an irony and very unfortunate that unlike their black counterparts, undocumented white migrants, among them Britons, whose home government oppressed, maimed and killed hundreds of South Africans during the liberation struggle against apartheid were left out of the unconscionable ultimatum and unmolested by the rampaging youths. What a betrayal and tragedy!

In our view therefore, the premeditated massacre of fellow blacks by ungrateful South Africans for any reason, runs contrary to the motto of the AU: ‘’A United and Strong Africa’’ which strongly reflects the organization’s cardinal mission to promote solidarity, integration, and development across the entire continent which a member now wants to put asunder. Clearly too, the eviction also is antithetical to the viewpoints of foundational figures in global Pan-Africanism including Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah whose speeches and writings continuously championed continental unity, political sovereignty, and the total eradication of neo-colonialism.

Specifically, the late Nkrumah declared; “The independence of Ghana is meaningless unless it is linked with the total liberation of Africa” and that “Africa must unite” as well as “We have before us the immense possibilities of building a great civilization and we must unite now or perish”.

Sadly, to the South African anti-immigration groups and xenophobic warriors, from all indications, the struggle for a united continent has since ended. Therefore, we demand that no efforts including possible imposition of economic sanctions, should be spared by other nations on the continent to reject and contain such unscrupulous and divisive attempts by South Africa. We solidly stand in brotherhood with fellow Africans anywhere globally. Enough is enough.

For a better society

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