Osun 2026: Accord Party seeks Tinubu’s intervention over alleged police intimidation

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Accord Party has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in what it described as the harassment, intimidation and persecution of its leaders and members in Osun State ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The party made the appeal on Sunday during a press conference addressed by the Accord candidate for Ede Federal Constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam, on behalf of the party’s National and State Assembly candidates.

He alleged that some of its members had been subjected to unlawful arrests and intimidation, urging the President to direct the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of security agencies to remain neutral. Professional and uphold the rule of law before, during and after the election.

He said: “We call on Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene in the disturbing trend of Police harassment, intimidation. Persecution of our party leaders and members in Osun state as we move closer to the August 15th Governorship Election. Mr President is also urged to direct the Inspector General of Police in particular and all heads of security agencies in general to maintain neutrality. Professionalism and regard for rule of law and protection of constitutionally guaranteed rights in Osun State before, during and after the August election.”

He also demanded the immediate release of its House of Representatives candidate for Ijesa South Federal Constituency, Alaba Ibrahim Popoola, and Sodiq Akinola Olaniyan, whom it described as a law-abiding law student being detained over allegations of cyberstalking.

Salam further called for the release of all persons allegedly arrested without lawful justification in different parts of the state.

He added that: “We call for the immediate release of Mr Alaba Ibrahim Popoola, the House of Representatives candidate for Ijesa South, Mr Sodig Akinola Olaniyan, a law-abiding law student detained in a criminal cell on an allegation of cyber stalking. All other persons arrested without reasonable and lawful reasons in various parts of Osun state

“The IGP should launch an investigation into the alleged collaboration of CP Gotan and Senator Fadahunsi to witch-hunt Accord leaders ahead of the election.

“We call on the National Human Rights Commission, Nigeria Bar Association, and the National Peace Committee. The Media and other bodies to raise a voice and act in defence of the peace-loving people of Osun State. Who are currently under APC political siege aided by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Let it be known today, as we have always maintained, that the Accord remains committed to peaceful, issue-based and democratic participation in the forthcoming elections.

“We call upon the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations. The National Human Rights Commission and all lovers of democracy to closely monitor developments in Osun State before these disturbing trends escalate into a full-blown assault on constitutional democracy”.

He said history will judge every institution and every individual according to the role they played at this critical moment.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2