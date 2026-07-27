Obi promises national healing, security, rule of law, if elected

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Political Editor

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday unveiled what he described as his immediate priorities for rebuilding Nigeria if elected president, saying his administration would focus on uniting the country, restoring security and entrenching the rule of law.

Speaking during an interview with Seun Okinbaloye on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, Obi said Nigeria was still mostly divided along tribal lines but vowed that if elected, he would unite the country and citizens would see themselves as one people.

The interview came as political activities ahead of the 2027 general election continue to gather momentum.

According to the former Anambra State governor, his foremost task in office would be to heal divisions across the country by demonstrating fairness, justice and love to every part of Nigeria.

He said, “The first thing is to unite the country. Nigeria has not completely healed from the wounds of the civil war. Every Nigerian must feel loved and have a sense of belonging.”

Obi dismissed suggestions by former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, that he could not secure substantial support from Northern Nigeria, describing such claims as part of the divisive narratives promoted by politicians unwilling to see positive change in the country.

He maintained that Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity or religion, were more concerned about competent leadership capable of addressing the nation’s economic and security challenges than sectional politics.

The NDC candidate also reiterated his commitment to restoring the rule of law and strengthening public institutions, arguing that no nation could achieve sustainable development where institutions were weak and laws were applied selectively.

Asked if he would be able to function as president with virtually all the members of the National Assembly not being from his party, he replied that he achieved it in Anambra State when he was governor.

He said he was able to work with all the members of the State House of Assembly who were all members of the PDP.

Obi pledged to prioritise investments in education, healthcare, agriculture and other productive sectors capable of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

According to him, fighting poverty remains one of the most effective strategies for tackling insecurity and stimulating economic growth.

Obi further promised to confront Nigeria’s security crisis decisively, expressing confidence that his administration could reverse the country’s current trajectory within six months of assuming office.

“I believe that within six months Nigerians will begin to see that the country is moving in the right direction,” he said, adding that securing lives and property would receive immediate attention.

On power-sharing arrangements within the NDC, Obi disclosed that he signed a written agreement with his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to serve only a single four-year term if elected president.

He explained that four years would be sufficient to lay a solid foundation for national recovery and institutional reforms.

The former governor also took a swipe at President Bola Tinubu, saying the President should resign because, in his view, he appeared exhausted and unable to cope with the demands of governing the country.

Asked whether he still believed he won the 2023 presidential election, Obi answered in the affirmative. He also maintained that he was denied victory, insisting that the election did not reflect the true will of the electorate.

Looking ahead to the 2027 polls, Obi said his primary demand was for a free, fair and credible election, urging Nigerian youths to mobilise peacefully and insist on an electoral process that accurately reflects the people’s votes.

“What I want is a free and fair election,” he said, calling on young Nigerians to join him in demanding for a free and fair election in 2027.

Reflecting on his tenure as governor of Anambra State, Obi cited improvements in education and healthcare, saying his administration built and equipped schools, upgraded healthcare facilities and pursued prudent management of public resources.

He argued that his record in office demonstrated his capacity to deliver measurable results if entrusted with the nation’s leadership.

Summarising his governing agenda, Obi said his first priorities upon assuming office would be to unite Nigeria, secure the country and restore respect for the rule of law, insisting that these were the foundations upon which economic recovery and national development could be achieved.

The interview formed part of Channels Television’s continuing coverage of political developments ahead of the 2027 general election, with Obi outlining his vision for governance and responding to questions on national unity, security, the economy, electoral reforms and his political ambitions.

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