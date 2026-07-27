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Business & Economy

Nigeria, AfDB push for African control of mineral resources, value addition

by Peter Anayo0154

Alake in discussion with one of the delegates at the Ministerial Forum on Critical Minerals, Value Chain, and Beneficiation held under the auspices of the AfDB in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Nigeria and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have called for stronger African ownership of the continent’s mineral resources. With emphasis on data sovereignty, regional collaboration, and strategic financing to ensure greater economic benefits.

The call was made at the Ministerial Forum on Critical Minerals, Value Chain and Beneficiation held under the auspices of the AfDB in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Speaking at the forum, Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, urged African mineral-producing countries to adopt interdependence and regional cooperation rather than isolated national approaches to mineral development.

Alake, who is the Chairman of Africa Mineral Strategy Group, (AMSG), said Nigeria has positioned itself at the forefront of efforts promoting local processing, value addition, and greater African ownership of the mineral development agenda.

In his welcome remarks, AfDB President, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, highlighted the paradox of Africa’s vast mineral wealth not reflecting in GDP growth.

He also cited low Foreign Direct Investment as evidence of “opportunity without adequate finance.”
Both leaders agreed that Africa must move beyond exporting raw minerals.

He said: “We need concrete actionable strategies to take charge and be in full control of our natural assets to ensure total economic freedom”.

The minister stressed the need for Africa to own the data and technical systems used to assess mineral wealth.

He described reliance on Australia-based services and also proposed a West African minerals processing hub and corridor from Lagos to Dakar, modelled on the Lobito Corridor.

He said countries could leverage comparative advantages, reduce costs, and share risks and rewards of mineral development.

The forum ended with the Abidjan Declaration, in which the AfDB pledged financial instruments, technical expertise, and capital mobilisation to support mineral-producing countries.

 

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