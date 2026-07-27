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Family to mark 60th memorial anniversary of Aguiyi-Ironsi

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Family to mark 60th memorial anniversary of Aguiyi-Ironsi

by Peter Anayo0168
The family of the late Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, Nigeria’s first Military Head of State, has concluded plans to hold his 60th memorial anniversary in Umuahia on Wednesday.
The family will also hold a memorial mass for his wife, Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, on Sunday, August 2, 2026.
According to his son, Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, in a statement signed and released by him, on Sunday, the event will be held at the Aguiyi-Ironsi Tomb Site in Umuahia and will feature a wreath-laying ceremony.
“The anniversary provides an opportunity for the nation to honour the memory, leadership, and sacrifices of a distinguished Nigerian patriot whose contributions to national unity and development remain enduring.
“The Memorial Mass of Her Excellency Noble Lady V.N. Aguiyi-Ironsi will hold on Sunday, 2nd August, 2026 at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State. Time: 10:00 am”, the statement partly read.
Thomas, who was a former Minister of State for Defence and Minister of Defence, noted that President Bola Tinubu, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, and other notable Nigerians are expected to grace the occasion.
Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi died on August 23, 2021, at the age of 97, at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia. She was born on November 21, 1923.
Aguiyi-Ironsi was born on March 3, 1924, and was assassinated on July 29, 1966, during the July counter-coup.
A Nigerian military officer who served as the country’s first Military Head of State, Ironsi assumed office during the ensuing chaos following the January 15, 1966 military coup.
He was assassinated by a group of military officers from the Northern Region led by Murtala Muhammed.

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