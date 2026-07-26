Pivot Integrated Energy Launches ₦100 Billion Commercial Paper as Pathway Advisors Opens Subscription

Pivot Integrated Energy Services Limited has opened subscription for the first tranche of its ₦300 billion Commercial Paper Programme, with Pathway Advisors Limited serving as Lead Arranger and Issuing House.

The Series 1 issuance of up to ₦100 billion opened this week and will close on July 31, 2026. It gives investors access to short-term debt in one of Nigeria’s fast-growing indigenous downstream energy companies.

According to the transaction terms released by Pathway Advisors, the Series 1 CP will be issued in three tenors:Tranche A: 180 days — Discount rate 17.5%, Yield 19.15%Tranche B: 270 days — Discount rate 19.5%, Yield 22.79% Tranche C: 364 days — Discount rate 19.69%, Yield 24.50%Minimum subscription is ₦5,000,000, representing 5,000 units at ₦1,000 per unit, with additional units in multiples of ₦1,000.

The paper has received strong credit ratings: A3 from Agusto & Co. and Global Credit Rating, and A1 from DataPro Limited, reflecting Pivot’s credit profile and operating track record

Pivot said proceeds will fund working capital to support its core operations: importation, trading, storage, distribution and supply of refined petroleum products in Nigeria and selected African markets.

The company described the offer as an opportunity for investors to back an indigenous player with “strong revenue growth, robust off-take arrangements, and improving profitability.

Pivot Integrated Energy Services is active across the downstream value chain, supplying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) to bulk buyers, distributors, industrial users, logistics operators and retail channels in Lagos, Calabar, Port Harcourt and other major cities.

The company is also one of the 20 approved off-takers under the Dangote Refinery PMS Consortium, with a quarterly allocation target of 300 million litres.

However, Pathway Advisors Limited is a SEC-registered issuing house and financial advisory firm. Its mandate covers transaction advisory, capital raising, project finance, and M&A advisory for corporate and institutional clients.

“Pathway Advisors remains committed to facilitating access to capital and supporting sustainable economic growth across key sectors of the Nigerian economy,” the firm stated.