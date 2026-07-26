NURTW caretaker C’ttee resumes duty in Osun, preaches peace

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The newly inaugurated Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Osun State Council, Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as (Ashiri Eniba), has assured residents that peace has returned to motor parks across the state, urging residents to disassociate members of the union with violence.

He disclosed that commercial drivers are law-abiding citizens and family men, stressing that the union activities have resumed following the resolution of the leadership crisis.

Speaking after assuming office on Saturday, Oyewale said the new state executives were recently invited to Abuja, where they were sworn in to oversee the affairs of the Osun State Council.

Oyewale urged the police to investigate the killings of some union members during the crisis and appealed to members who had stayed away to return to the union.

He appealed to the Osun State Government to work with the new leadership, maintaining that the NURTW remains an independent organisation willing to cooperate with all stakeholders.

According to him, “In every organisation, leadership changes are normal. That is why we were invited to Abuja for our inauguration so that we can officially take charge of the affairs of the NURTW Osun State Council.

“My advice to the people of Osun State is to remain calm. We, the commercial drivers, are not hoodlums; we are responsible family men. The police are already investigating the killing of our members during the crisis. Our doors remain open to all members because we are one family, and I urge those who have stayed away to return to the NURTW.

“I also appeal to the Osun State Government to work with us. We are ready to cooperate with everyone because we are an independent union. I want to assure the people of Osun State that there is no longer any violence, as all issues in our motor parks have been resolved.

“I also appreciate the Nigeria Police Force for its efforts in handling this critical situation and urge the officers not to relent. May God continue to strengthen them. Work resumed across our garages on Monday” he said.

Meanwhile, the Interim Secretary of the Osun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Group 2 Chairman for the Ife Federal Constituency, Ayinde Mutiu Olakunle, assured residents that normal activities have resumed across motor parks in the state following the resolution of the union’s leadership crisis.

He appealed to members of the union to embrace peace and avoid acts capable of disrupting public order, stressing that the NURTW remains one united family despite the recent challenges.

“We want to assure the people of Osun State that activities have fully resumed in our motor parks and there is no longer any fighting in any of our garages.

“We appeal to all our members to shun violence and thuggery. The NURTW is one united family, and we encourage every member to return and resume their daily activities across Osun State,” he added.

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