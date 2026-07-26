Nigeria’s Youth Are The Blueprint: How Education Is Fueling Tinubu’s $1 Trillion Economy Push

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Government says Nigeria’s biggest asset is no longer oil , it’s its young people. And classrooms are where the transformation starts.

Speaking over the weekend, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, said education remains the core engine behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ambition to build a $1 trillion Nigerian economy.

He noted that consistent government spending on people development, skills training, and overhauling higher institutions is setting the stage for lasting national wealth.

Dr. Alausa explained that the current administration is intentionally remaking the education system to churn out a workforce that can compete anywhere. The goal, he said, is two-fold: meet Nigeria’s own development demands and export highly trained professionals to the rest of Africa and the global job market.

According to him, government policy is focused on converting Nigeria’s large youth population into an economic advantage. This is being done by widening access to quality learning and arming students with practical knowledge and skills needed to win in a tough global market.

“We want to be the manpower supplier of the world. We need to produce competent, skilled and educated young Nigerians who will drive our economy, contribute to Africa’s growth and compete successfully across the world,” Dr. Alausa stated.

One of the administration’s flagship moves, the Minister revealed, is a massive scale-up of admissions into health courses to fix years of professional shortages.

Annual intake into nursing colleges has jumped from roughly 20,000 before this government took office to about 50,000 now. Enrolment in medicine, pharmacy and dentistry has also seen significant growth.

Dr. Alausa said he is confident that within a few years, the country will no longer grapple with a deficit of doctors, nurses and other health workers as this new wave of graduates enters service.

He linked the gains directly to President Tinubu’s dedication to education, calling it the foundation of Nigeria’s economic turnaround and a key pillar of the government’s development plan.

“As the President advances his vision of building a one trillion-dollar economy, education will remain at the centre of that transformation,” he added.

The Minister also addressed the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND. He assured that it was built on a financing structure designed to support students for decades, not just one administration.

He said President Tinubu has instructed all ministers and heads of agencies to ensure every major reform outlives the current government.

“There is no value in introducing policies that cannot stand the test of time. Sustainability is central to this administration’s philosophy, and that principle guided the design of NELFUND,” Dr. Alausa said.

On labour relations in tertiary institutions, the Minister credited the President’s approach of dialogue, trust and respect for rebuilding confidence between government and both academic and non-academic unions.

He said negotiations were handled with honesty, and all agreements were kept practical and fundable. As proof of commitment, President Tinubu paid 50% of outstanding salaries inherited from past disputes within months of taking office. The government also approved close to a 40% pay raise for university staff, balancing improved welfare with fiscal discipline.

Dr. Alausa said the calm on campuses is already showing results. The latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings show Nigerian universities with global recognition rose from 21 to 24. For the first time in years, public universities have taken back the top spots in the country.

He described the ranking jump as clear evidence that investments and stability in education are paying off and boosting the international standing of Nigerian schools.

Dr. Alausa restated the Ministry’s commitment to rolling out bold policies that broaden access to quality education, grow the nation’s talent pool, and prepare Nigerian youth to thrive in a fast-changing global economy.

Under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, he stressed, education will stay the bedrock for sustainable growth, national progress and shared prosperity. The Ministry, he assured, will keep pushing reforms aimed at unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s greatest resource — its people.