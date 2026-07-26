Nigeria’s Stanford Warning: When Institutions Normalise the Abuse of Power

By Dakuku Peterside

Sometimes, a country confronts scandals that appear disconnected: corruption in one institution, brutality in another, and questions of legality or accountability elsewhere. Each controversy briefly dominates attention before the next takes its place. Yet beneath the shifting headlines, a deeper pattern may be emerging. Nigeria may be living through such a moment.

Recent debate has centred on alleged corruption, extortion, torture and degrading treatment in correctional centres; concerns that constituency projects are distorting the federal budget; controversy surrounding the purported “Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council;” and the reported death of a nurse at the residence of the Minister of Works, which requires investigation.

These cases are different and must be judged on their facts. Together, however, they raise a fundamental question: what happens when institutions concentrate power, weaken oversight, reward obedience, and blur responsibility?

The answer is partly illuminated by one of modern psychology’s most famous and contested studies: the Stanford Prison Experiment.

Conducted in 1971 by psychologist Philip Zimbardo, the experiment placed twenty-four healthy volunteers in a simulated prison and randomly assigned them the roles of guards and prisoners. Within days, some “guards” became authoritarian and abusive, humiliating participants and imposing arbitrary punishments. Several “prisoners” became distressed, withdrawn and submissive. The study, planned for two weeks, ended after six days.

The experiment has since faced serious criticism over its methodology, ethics, and the influence of researchers on participants. Those objections matter. Yet its broader warning remains compelling: systems do not merely organise behaviour; they can shape it.

Institutions determine who possesses power, how discretion is exercised, what conduct is rewarded and whether wrongdoing carries consequences. When authority is concentrated, and accountability is weak, ordinary people may commit extraordinary abuses, while those subjected to them may gradually regard the unacceptable as normal. This is where Stanford speaks directly to Nigeria.

Nigeria’s recurring crises cannot be explained solely by a few dishonest or cruel individuals. The deeper problem is institutional: too many systems reward loyalty over competence, silence over courage, access over merit and influence over accountability.

The correctional system offers the clearest parallel. Correctional centres exist to hold people lawfully, protect society, rehabilitate offenders, and prepare them for reintegration. The loss of liberty should never mean the loss of human dignity. Yet an independent panel established by the Federal Government has reportedly received allegations of corruption, extortion, torture, and degrading treatment.

Government promises of reform, better monitoring and independent oversight are welcome. But the allegations point beyond individual misconduct to a culture in which officials exercise enormous power away from scrutiny while vulnerable people have few safe channels for resistance. Inmates may fear retaliation, junior officers may protect their careers through silence, and supervisors may normalise conduct intolerable outside prison walls.

This is how abuse becomes institutionalised. It is rarely announced as policy. It grows through repetition, impunity, and silence. Cruelty is renamed discipline. Humiliation becomes procedure. Those involved persuade themselves that they are merely following orders. Eventually, the institution loses the moral capacity to recognise abuse for what it is.

The same logic is visible in Nigeria’s budgeting process. A Daily Trust editorial alleged that constituency projects had distorted public finance, reporting that sixteen federal agencies received more than ₦205 billion for projects outside their statutory mandates.

The concern goes beyond the amount involved. Public institutions are created for defined purposes. When agencies established for specialised technical functions become vehicles for politically determined projects unrelated to their mandates, they begin to lose their institutional identity.

Mandates become elastic. Expertise becomes secondary. Officials learn that advancement may depend less on performance than on pleasing influential actors. The rules remain on paper but no longer govern conduct. In this way, public institutions become detached from public value.

A national budget should express collective priorities and direct scarce resources towards measurable needs. When fragmented by political influence, projects may be selected for their usefulness to those with access rather than their social or economic value. Citizens then conclude that connections outweigh competence, influence is stronger than law, and rules fall hardest on those without power. Institutional corruption, therefore, is not only the theft or misuse of money. It is also the erosion of purpose.

The controversy surrounding the purported “Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council” raises a related concern. Whatever competent investigations establish, the controversy itself poses tough questions. How can an entity of uncertain legal status operate with enough visibility to attract public attention? What failures of verification, communication or oversight allow questionable authority to acquire the appearance of legitimacy?

Even more revealing is the public response. Nigerians have witnessed so many controversies that anger is increasingly replaced by resignation. New allegations are often met not with shock but with weary acceptance: “This is Nigeria.” The phrase reflects a dangerous surrender—the conversion of institutional failure from a correctable condition into an assumed national destiny.

People adapt, even to dysfunction. When arbitrary authority becomes routine, citizens lower their expectations and learn to navigate injustice rather than challenge it. Democracy does not disappear only through coups; it can erode quietly as people lose faith in their ability to question power and obtain redress. Habitual silence may then be mistaken for consent.

The reported death of a nurse at the residence of the Minister of Works demands restraint. It would be irresponsible to reach conclusions before competent authorities establish the facts. Yet the incident invites broader questions about behaviour within highly hierarchical environments.

Can proximity to a powerful figure alter how people respond during an emergency? Can excessive deference to rank delay action? Do individuals suppress their judgment while waiting for approval? When responsibility is widely shared, does everyone assume someone else will intervene? These are not allegations against any individual. They are questions about institutional culture.

In organisations where status is supreme, initiative may be interpreted as disobedience. People may know what should be done yet hesitate because the system has trained them to obey rather than think. A healthy institution encourages responsible action, protects those who speak up and makes clear that loyalty to a superior can never override loyalty to law, life, or conscience. No title should be powerful enough to silence common sense.

When institutions fail, Nigerians often demand new leaders: a different minister, governor, agency head, police chief or chief executive. Leadership matters, and integrity at the top can change organisational direction. But leadership alone is not enough.

The Stanford warning is that excessive faith in individual virtue is dangerous. Replacing officeholders without changing the incentives, privileges, pressures, and accountability structures around them may produce little lasting reform. New leaders can enter dysfunctional systems determined to change them, only to be absorbed by the same culture they once opposed.

They discover that loyalty is rewarded more reliably than competence and that challenging established practices can damage careers. Titles eclipse service, official privilege widens the distance from citizens, and power—meant to signify responsibility—becomes an emblem of status.

Citizens adapt as well. After repeated disappointment, they conclude that complaints achieve little, resistance carries risk, and justice is often available only to those with connections. Outrage gives way to satire; scandal becomes entertainment; abnormality hardens into culture.

Nigeria’s gravest danger may not be that every leader is corrupt or every institution is broken. It is that wrongdoing becomes so familiar that it loses its power to shock. The central challenge, therefore, is not simply to find better leaders, but to build institutions capable of restraining imperfect ones.

Such institutions must limit discretion, document decisions, and make public authority traceable. Oversight bodies require independence and capacity to investigate without fear or favour. Correctional centres must be opened to credible external monitoring. Public agencies must operate within clearly defined mandates. Budgets must reflect transparent priorities, measurable outcomes, and enforceable responsibility.

Whistleblowers need practical protection, not ceremonial praise followed by abandonment. Most importantly, accountability must be consistent. Selective accountability is not justice; it is another instrument of power.

Nigeria must also build a culture in which questioning authority is not treated as rebellion. Public servants should understand that obeying an illegal or dangerous order is not professionalism. Junior officers must be able to raise concerns without sacrificing their livelihoods. Citizens must be free to challenge public power without intimidation. Leaders must accept scrutiny as a democratic discipline, not a personal affront.

Power does not merely reveal character. When left unchecked, it can reshape character, silence conscience, normalise cruelty and convert passive observers into accomplices. A country that depends solely on the goodness of its leaders remains permanently vulnerable. A country that designs institutions on the assumption that power can be abused is more likely to protect freedom, dignity, and justice.

That is the warning Stanford offered more than five decades ago. For Nigeria, it is no longer merely a psychological lesson. It is a democratic imperative.

Dr Dakuku Peterside is the author of Leading in the Storm and Beneath the Surface.