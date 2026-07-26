NCDMB backs Brentex’s $50m steel pipe plant, pledges patronage to boost local content

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has commended Brentex Petroleum Services Limited for the remarkable progress on its $50 million steel pipe induction bending and coating facility at the federal ocean terminal (FOT), Onne Port, Rivers state, describing the project as a major milestone in Nigeria’s drive to deepen local content and position the country as a leading hub for oil and gas engineering and manufacturing services in Africa.

The facility, which has already attracted more than $26 million in investment, is designed to provide integrated steel pipe induction bending, heat treatment, testing and coating services for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. Upon completion, it is expected to become Africa’s first fully integrated 2-inch to 48-inch steel pipe induction bending and coating plant.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the facility on Thursday, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, congratulated Brentex Petroleum Services Limited for its commitment to developing indigenous capacity and reaffirmed the Board’s resolve to collaborate with industry players to deepen local manufacturing, promote industrialisation and expand Nigerian content across the oil and gas value chain.

Represented by the director of the monitoring and evaluation directorate (MED), Mr. Esueme Dan Kikile, Esq., Ogbe described the project as a tangible response to Nigeria’s quest for in-country capacity in specialised pipeline engineering services.

He noted that the board had worked closely with brentex for over a decade and expressed satisfaction with the steady progress made on the project.

“We’ve been on this journey with Brentex for over a decade today; we’ve seen what you are doing on the ground,this is exactly what the NCDMB’s equipment component Manufacturing Initiative is about creating value in-country and you have remained steadfast he said.

Ogbe urged the company’s management to sustain the momentum while maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety and operational excellence, stressing that the facility has the potential to become a flagship Nigerian content project and a reference point for specialised pipeline engineering services across Africa.

He also assured Brentex of the Board’s continued support and pledged to encourage operators in the oil and gas industry to utilise the facility once operational,I would like to express the Board’s deep appreciation for your investment in Nigeria and assure you of our support. We will also do everything within our mandate to encourage the industry to patronise this investment because it is important that operators take advantage of available in-country capacity, he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Brentex Petroleum Services Limited, Mr. Chidi Nzerem, expressed appreciation to the Executive Secretary and the NCDMB delegation for the visit, describing it as a strong endorsement of the company’s vision and investment.

He acknowledged the board’s consistent support over the past 10 years, noting that its interventions had played a significant role in advancing the project, which was conceived to support the implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010.

Nzerem disclosed that the facility is expected to become fully operational in the last quarter of 2027,responding to questions on human capital development from the general manager, downstream, project certification and Authorisation Division (PCAD), Ms. Tassalla Tersurgh, he revealed that the company plans to partner with the NCDMB after the facility’s certification to develop specialised training programmes in line with the board’s mandate.

According to him, the project will create employment for about 200 engineers and technical personnel while providing opportunities for technical training, skills transfer and capacity development, with the long-term objective of ensuring the facility is fully managed and operated by Nigerians.

Also speaking, Brentex Project Manager, Engr. Patrick Anaje, described the facility as the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa and said it would transform pipeline engineering services by delivering Nigeria’s first fully integrated in-country solution for steel pipe induction bending and coating.

He disclosed that brentex is already participating in the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) natural gas pipeline project, where the facility’s capabilities will significantly enhance project execution.

Anaje noted that with about 95 per cent of specialised steel pipes currently imported, the new plant would enable operators to source induction bending, coating and pipe repair services locally, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, cutting procurement costs and project delivery timelines while retaining more industry value within Nigeria.

The inspection tour was attended by senior management officials of the NCDMB, executives of Brentex Petroleum Services Limited, industry stakeholders, project consultants, contractors, representatives of the Onne and Ogu host communities, members of the community liaison committee (CLC), and the media, who witnessed the substantial progress recorded on the strategic Nigerian content project.

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