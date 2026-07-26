Mental health awareness key to productivity, economic growth — Expert

Chris Akhabue, Edo

A mental health expert, Dr. Okonkwo Bartholomew, has reiterated the critical role of mental health awareness in driving productivity and national development, warning that untreated psychological conditions continue to undermine workforce efficiency and economic growth.

Dr. Bartholomew, a Senior Registrar at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City, made this assertion while delivering a keynote lecture titled, “Knowing Your Mental Health Status: A Pre-requisite for a Robust and Productive Economy,” at a one-day programme in Benin City, Edo State.

The event was organized by the Federated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, in collaboration with the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital (FNPH), Uselu, with a particular focus on commercial drivers.

According to the mental health specialist, regular screening, early diagnosis, and timely intervention are essential steps in addressing mental health challenges. He further emphasized the need for sustained public enlightenment to eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness, noting that awareness of one’s mental health status is fundamental to building a resilient and productive workforce.

In her welcome address, Chairman of the Federated Chapel, Mercy Onyenweli, described mental health as a key driver of national productivity and development. She highlighted the increasing psychological pressures faced by journalists, commercial drivers, civil servants, and students, stressing the need for structured support systems.

Onyenweli disclosed that the outreach programme, which included a mental health awareness campaign and free screening for commercial drivers, would become an annual initiative of the chapel.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Edo State Council, Festus Alenkhe, commended the Federated Chapel for its proactive and impactful intervention. He challenged other chapels within the union to emulate the initiative by championing programmes that address critical societal issues.

Alenkhe, who is also the Acting Managing Director of the Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS), urged journalists to extend their roles beyond reportage by initiating interventions that directly improve the lives of citizens, reiterating the media’s responsibility as a driver of positive social change.

In his goodwill message, the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Transportation, Barr. (Dr.) Samson Erhaze, described the collaboration between the media and healthcare professionals as timely and strategic. He noted that mental wellness is closely linked to transportation safety, workplace efficiency, and sustainable development.

However, the absence of the Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, was noted at the event, as no representative from the ministry was present to brief participants on ongoing health sector reforms in the state.

Stakeholders at the event called for sustained collaboration between the media, health institutions, and government agencies to deepen mental health awareness and integrate it into public policy and community engagement initiatives nationwide.

For a better society

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