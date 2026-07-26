IMT Rising: Prof. Gozie Ogbodo Rewrites Enugu’s Premier Institute

UGO AMADI

When Professor Gozie Sunday Ogbodo, SJD, walked through the gates of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, as its newly appointed Rector, he did not just inherit a historic institution—he inherited a legacy in desperate need of a modern renaissance.

For decades, IMT Enugu stood as a beacon of technical education in Nigeria. However, like many historic institutions, the passage of time had brought familiar challenges: aging infrastructure, outdated record-keeping, and the constant struggle to align academic curricula with the rapidly evolving demands of the global workforce.

But leadership is defined by the ability to see a field of challenges and envision a harvest of opportunities. Since taking the helm, Professor Ogbodo has turned that vision into reality, orchestrating what staff, students, and alumni now widely celebrate as “The Rebirth of IMT.”

With his assumption of office in November 2024, he came with a clear vision—to reposition the institution as a leading centre of academic excellence, innovation, discipline, and practical skills development.

From accreditation of all academic programmes, to renovation of hostels and some academic complex, to digitization of all records in the Institute since the inception of IMT, to collaboration with industry partners to enhance students skill acquisition programme, promotion of staff welfare package including renovations of staff quarters and lots more.

Within a relatively short period, his leadership has ushered in a new era widely described as “The Rebirth of IMT.”

Under his administration, the Institute has witnessed remarkable transformation across academic, administrative, and infrastructural sectors. His emphasis on quality assurance, discipline, accountability, and innovation has restored confidence among staff, students, alumni, and other stakeholders.

One of the hallmarks of his administration has been the renewed focus on infrastructure. Several learning facilities have been renovated and upgraded, creating a more conducive environment for teaching and learning. Efforts have also been intensified to improve campus sanitation, security, and the overall aesthetics of the institution.

Academically, Professor Ogbodo has championed reforms aimed at improving the quality of education. The institution has strengthened its commitment to practical and entrepreneurial education, ensuring that graduates are equipped with relevant skills for today’s competitive labour market. Staff development, research, and innovation have equally received renewed attention.

Recognising the importance of collaboration, the Rector has fostered stronger relationships with alumni, government agencies, industry partners, and development organisations. This renewed engagement has attracted greater support for institutional growth and development.

Student welfare has remained a priority. The administration has promoted a more peaceful academic environment through regular engagement with students, encouraging responsible leadership, dialogue, and mutual respect.

The Rector’s transparent and inclusive leadership style has inspired confidence within the IMT community. His insistence on integrity, accountability, and excellence has created a renewed sense of purpose among staff and students alike.

The successful organisation of major institutional events, including the inaugural Alumni Homecoming, Founders’ Day celebrations, and initiatives showcasing the achievements of the Institute, further reflects the renewed vibrancy of IMT under his stewardship.

As IMT continues its journey of transformation, Professor Gozie Ogbodo’s administration remains focused on building an institution that competes favourably on national and global stages—an institution driven by innovation, excellence, technology, and service.

IMT Enugu is indeed experiencing a rebirth, and Professor Gozie Ogbodo’s visionary leadership is at the heart of this remarkable transformation.

Bringing a refined, international perspective back to Enugu, Professor Ogbodo approached his role not merely as an administrative job, but as a urgent mission of institutional renewal

To understand the speed and precision of IMT’s current transformation, one must look at the man at the center of it all. Professor Ogbodo is not a typical administrator; he is a globally seasoned academic heavyweight.

interestingly, Professor Gozie Sunday Ogbodo is an accomplished legal scholar, administrator, author, and internationally respected expert in environmental and international law. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, a Barrister-at-Law qualification from the Nigerian Law School, a Master of Laws (LL.M.), and a Doctor of Juridical Science (S.J.D./Ph.D.) from Golden Gate University, San Francisco, California, USA.

With an academic and professional career spanning over three decades, Professor Ogbodo has served in several prestigious capacities, including Adjunct Lecturer at Golden Gate University, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of AFRICANWATCH Publishing Corporation, and Professor of Law at the University of Benin, where he taught and supervised undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral students while mentoring generations of legal scholars.

A distinguished researcher and prolific author, Professor Ogbodo has published numerous books, book chapters, and over thirty scholarly articles in reputable national and international journals. His works have significantly advanced scholarship in environmental law, international law, sustainable development, climate change, human rights, and public policy.

His academic excellence has earned him several honours, including Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Fellow of the Public Policy Institute of the University of California, Davis, Fellow of the Annenberg School of Communication, University of Southern California, recipient of multiple TETFund Research Grants, and Hall of Fame Award recipient of Godfrey Okoye University.

Professor Ogbodo has demonstrated exceptional leadership in higher education, serving as Dean of the Faculty of Law at Godfrey Okoye University, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Acting Dean and Assistant Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Benin, among several other strategic administrative positions. Since October 2024, he has served as Rector of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, where his visionary leadership has inspired institutional renewal, strengthened academic standards, expanded strategic partnerships, enhanced infrastructure, promoted innovation and entrepreneurship, and repositioned the Institute for greater national and global relevance.

Professor Gozie Sunday Ogbodo exemplifies academic distinction, visionary leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to educational excellence.

His remarkable contributions to legal scholarship, university administration, and national development continue to inspire colleagues, students, and future generations.

Restoring Pride and Reigniting the Flame

Perhaps the most beautiful aspect of this rebirth is how it has reconnected the past with the present. Through initiatives like the Inaugural Alumni Homecoming and vibrant Founders’ Day celebrations, Professor Ogbodo has re-engaged a powerful global network of alumni. Graduates who had once distanced themselves from their alma mater are now returning, eager to invest their resources in an institution that is actively proving its worth.

By prioritizing student dialogue over authoritarian rule, and staff promotion packages over bureaucratic delays, Professor Ogbodo has injected a contagious culture of mutual respect and academic integrity into the campus.

As a matter of fact, the story of IMT Enugu is no longer a story of nostalgia or what “used to be.” Under the visionary stewardship of Professor Gozie Sunday Ogbodo, it is a story of what is and what will be. Driven by technology, anchored in integrity, and fueled by a relentless pursuit of global excellence, the rebirth is complete—and the future of IMT Enugu has never looked brighter.

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