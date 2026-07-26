Experts advocate AI skills, healthy living to empower Nigerian youth

Picture session of Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, OON, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, and some students at the National Diaspora Day/ Youths Empowerment Summit.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Experts from the fields of healthcare, education, technology, media, philanthropy, sports and the Nigerian diaspora have called for increased mentorship, investment in young people, the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), and healthy living as critical pillars for empowering Nigerian youth and accelerating national development.

The call was made during a panel discussion at the 2026 National Diaspora Day Youth Empowerment Summit, organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) with the theme, “Harnessing Global Diaspora Medical Expertise to Strengthen Local Health Systems for National Development.”

Moderated by Hon. Bobby-Diggi Olisa, Youth Development Expert, Canvas Institute, New York, USA, the session brought together accomplished professionals from Nigeria and the diaspora to discuss mentorship, health advocacy, innovation, leadership and youth empowerment.

The panelists included Prof. Bisi Ademuyiwa, Breast Medical Oncologist at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Founder of Rooted in Naija; Nnoruka Kenechi, Esq., Assistant Commander General of Narcotics, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA); Ms. Morenike Eniola Olasebikan, Clinical Pharmacist and Founder of Ribbon Rouge Foundation, Lagos; Ejimofor Anosike, Nigerian-American basketball star and founder of the Carriage Foundation; Dr. Faith Adole, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of U-VOL Foundation; Mr. Kierian Umeayo, Veteran Broadcaster; Christopher Okoigun, Group Head, Branding and Communications, ARCO Group; and Dr. Emiri Odogwu, Chief Executive Officer of Cecy Intelligence.

The discussion focused on mentorship, leadership, health advocacy, innovation, artificial intelligence and youth development.

Speaking on mentorship, the panelists stressed that Nigerians in the diaspora have a vital role to play in supporting young people through mentorship, sponsorship and professional networking. They encouraged participants to seek mentors, remain teachable, and use social media responsibly to build meaningful careers and become responsible leaders.

The panel also highlighted the importance of physical and mental well-being, urging young Nigerians to prioritise balanced nutrition, regular exercise, adequate sleep and mental health support as essential foundations for personal and professional success.

Speaking on the future of work, Dr. Faith Adole emphasised that artificial intelligence should be embraced as a tool to enhance productivity rather than replace human talent.

She urged young Nigerians to acquire AI skills and leverage the technology to strengthen their existing competencies and remain competitive in the rapidly evolving global economy.

Other panelists encouraged participants to discover their unique strengths, become solution providers, and continuously develop future-ready skills that will position them for success.

The experts further underscored that investing in people remains the most sustainable path to national development, calling for greater support for education, volunteerism, skills acquisition, and inclusive opportunities for young Nigerians.

Participants were reminded that lasting national transformation begins with empowering young people through knowledge, mentorship, innovation, and stronger collaboration between Nigeria and its diaspora.

The interactive session concluded with a renewed commitment by the panelists to continue supporting initiatives that equip Nigerian youth with the skills, networks, and confidence required to excel globally while contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.

For a better society

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