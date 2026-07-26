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Energy

Ex-Minister calls for regulatory certainty, clean energy financing to unlocking Nigeria’s energy investments

by Editor0191

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that regulatory certainty, transparent policy frameworks, and competitive fiscal incentives are critical to attracting the scale of investment needed to transform Nigeria’s energy sector.

 

Speaking in a strategic industry context, Mohammed who is Chairman of Portland Gas Limited, stated that these factors would play a decisive role in unlocking billions of dollars in capital required to drive growth, deepen gas utilisation, and reposition the country within the global energy market.

He spoke while delivering his keynote address  the Oriental News Nigeria 2026 Conference in Lagos on Thursday. He spoke on the theme, “Carbon Capture: Accelerating Decarbonisation Initiatives in Nigeria’s Extractive Industry Through Broad Regulatory Reforms.”

Building on his position, Lai Mohammed stressed that decarbonisation has moved beyond long-term ambition to an immediate priority, noting that carbon capture, cleaner fuels and enabling regulatory reforms remain central to achieving sustainable energy transition goals.

He maintained that infrastructure development alone would be insufficient to meet national climate targets and global Net Zero commitments, highlighting that transformation finance, sound investment strategies, operational sustainability and effective climate governance are critical drivers of success.

Mohammed further identified financing as a major constraint to scaling clean energy infrastructure across Africa.

He said, “We therefore need innovative financing models, blended finance, green bonds, carbon markets and long-term investment frameworks that reduce project risks and encourage greater private sector participation.”

 

Group Managing Director, Sahara Group, Engr Kola Adeshina, said  the theme for this conference: Carbon Capture: Accelerating decarbonisation initiative in Nigeria’s  Extractive Industry, through broad regulatory reforms.”

 

He stated that the theme  was timely.

 

He advised that Carbon capture should not be treated as a silver bullet, but should also not be dismissed as a distant idea.

 

Kola said: “For us to abate industrial and energy activities, it becomes one of the practical tools that allow Nigeria to keep building while  lowering the carbon cost  of growth. The geology available for carbon capture appears promising  but geology alone  will not create  the carbon capture industry.  What makes the difference  is confidence.  Confidence in the rules  confidence in the data  confidence in the  economics and confidence that  operators and there are some  represented in this room  can manage complex  operations safely transparently and  responsibly.

 

“In simple terms  we must move from  just policies to projects  we must move from  communications to capital  and from ambition  to measurable actions.  Just by looking at that for  all the strategic objectives  should be, Nigeria’s  decarbonization pathway was  reflecting companies’ development  reality, reducing emissions while expanding  energy access, supporting  industrial production,  protecting jobs, and  attracting investments.”

 

He added: “Carbon capture will not  scale through technology alone. It requires  regulatory systems that clearly  define carbon ownership,  storage rights,  permitting processes,  monitoring,  liability, incentives,  and economists’  points of ability of every participant.

 

“When we talk  about carbon capture we must remember  that there is a place where business needs charity. There are some parts of it that can be done in the business of looking at the future  because there’s some part of it that  will be done as a business. Therefore  there is the requirement for investment  and the requirement for  public ability, which  needs government support and understanding of the legislation  to make that happen.”

 

Publisher, Oriental News Nigeria Online, Mrs. Yemisi Izuora, it is understood the role the extractive industry plays in sustaining Nigeria’s economy. She also noted that at the same time, extraction of the resources also comes with environmental consequences.

 

She said: “A well protected environment no doubt gives us good health and provide greater opportunities to explore these natural resources.”

 

Associate Professor of Management Communication, Lagos Business School, Prof. Silk Ogbu,  warned that Nigeria stands at a critical turning point in its decarbonisation journey, stressing that the country must take a proactive role in shaping emerging reforms or risk being shaped by them.

 

He noted that the urgency around climate action has moved beyond polite advocacy to concrete legislative and regulatory action, with the National Assembly already working on relevant laws, while industry regulators are developing policy frameworks and regulatory blueprints.

 

“The timing is critical. This is no longer a polite request. Nigeria has made a commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060. The reforms are coming, but the real question is whether we will shape them or be shaped by them,” he said.

 

On financing, the professor highlighted the structural challenge of funding climate action, noting that environmental damage has historically gone unpriced.

 

“Saving the climate is expensive. The atmosphere never sent us an invoice for the carbon we emit or the damage we cause. Now we must confront the financial realities and design mechanisms to address them,” he stated.

 

He further emphasised that ambition alone is insufficient without corresponding investment.

 

“Green ambition without green money is only a lovely idea. Those delivering results are deliberate and strategic about their investments,” he added.

 

Ogbu also underscored the need for a more structured and results-driven sustainability approach, warning that climate risks are already manifesting in tangible ways.

 

“The conversation on climate change is not ending. The impacts are already here — the heat is already managing us. It is now time for us to manage the environment through deliberate actions and measurable outcomes,” he said.

 

Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Mallam Abba Aliyu,  said that Nigeria’s decarbonisation drive must move beyond emissions targets to a broader economic strategy linking energy, finance, industry and investment to unlock competitiveness, energy security and inclusive growth.

Aliyu, represented by Executive Director, Corporate Services, REA, Gboyega Ayoade,speaking on the topic: Driving Nigeria’s Decarbonisation through Strategic Promotion of Clean Energy — The REA Experience, he said: “For Nigeria, decarbonisation cannot be reduced to a narrow conversation about emissions alone.

 

 

 

” It must be a conversation about competitiveness, industrial renewal, energy security, climate resilience, financing, technology, and inclusive growth. It must recognise the structure of our economy, the role of oil and gas, the urgency of expanding electricity access, and the need to position clean energy as a catalyst for national development.”

 

 

He stressed that achieving this vision requires a coordinated, system-wide approach,  “Decarbonisation cannot be achieved through isolated rules. It requires an integrated regulatory architecture that connects energy, finance, environment, industry and investment. This is the kind of reform conversation Nigeria must now deepen.”

 

 

Highlighting the central role of regulation, he  said, “Regulation must therefore enable innovation while protecting consumers and ensuring market discipline. This is where broad regulatory reform becomes essential.”

 

 

“For the extractive industry, regulations around emissions management, carbon capture, gas flaring reduction, clean energy adoption, environmental reporting and sustainable finance must be clear and coordinated. For the power sector, regulations around mini-grids, embedded generation, net metering, wheeling, storage and distributed energy resources must continue to evolve.”

 

 

On stakeholder responsibilities, he  said, “Government must provide clear policy direction. Regulators must create confidence. The private sector must invest. Financial institutions must innovate. Development partners must de-risk priority markets.

 

 

 

” The extractive industry must reduce emissions and support cleaner development models. The media must continue to create informed platforms for accountability and public understanding.”

 

 

He also commended the Oriental News Nigeria for convening this conversation, adding that the role of the media is not only to report events, but to shape informed dialogue on the choices that will determine Nigeria’s future.”

 

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