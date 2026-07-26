Delta Police arrest 81 suspects, recover suspected illicit drugs

Ebenezer Adurokiya, Warri

The Delta State Police Command has arrested 81 suspected criminals and recovered large quantities of suspected illicit drugs during an intelligence-led operation targeting criminal hideouts in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The raid, carried out on Friday, July 24, 2026, also led to the impoundment of five vehicles allegedly linked to illegal activities, including the operation of an unauthorised taxi park and the distribution of suspected illicit drugs.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the operation was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, supported by tactical teams of the command.

Edafe said the operation followed credible intelligence on criminal activities at identified black spots across the Asaba metropolis and formed part of the command’s sustained efforts to dismantle criminal networks and improve public safety.

He disclosed that 81 suspects, comprising 50 men and 31 women, were apprehended during the exercise.

“The suspects were arrested for offences bordering on the sale and possession of suspected illicit drugs as well as operating an illegal checkpoint at the Asaba-Onitsha Head Bridge,” the statement said.

Police operatives recovered large quantities of Tramadol and substances suspected to be cannabis during the raid.

The command added that five vehicles were impounded for various offences, including operating an unauthorised taxi park at Pinnacle Junction along Okpanam Road and allegedly facilitating the sale and distribution of suspected illicit drugs.

Edafe said the suspects, recovered exhibits and impounded vehicles remain in police custody while investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and proactive crime prevention across the state.

He warned those engaged in criminal activities to desist or face the full weight of the law, stressing that the command would sustain intelligence-driven operations aimed at making Delta State safer for residents.

The latest operation is one of several recent enforcement actions by the command as it intensifies efforts to curb crime and dismantle criminal networks across the state.

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