CNN’s African Voices Features The Polygamist Stars Gugu Gumede, S’Dumo Mtshali

Stars of Netflix’s telenovela, The Polygamist, Gugu Gumede and S’Dumo Mtshali take center stage this week on Cable News Network International’s African Voices, sponsored by digital telecommunications company, Globacom.

The 22-episode series highlights the escapades of a cheating husband who unwittingly drags his family into polygamy, triggering a chain of betrayals and drama that destroys a once picture-perfect marriage.

Anchor Larry Madowo interviewed the on-screen couple where they opened up about their personal journeys, industry challenges, fame, typecasting, and advocacy for better protections for actors.

Gumede, who plays Joyce Gomora in the telenovela, is a 34-year-old South African who studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles. Gumede has also starred as Mandisa in Generations as well as Mamlambo, a prophetess on Uzalo, South Africa’s most-viewed television show.

A south African actor, 43-year-old Mtshali who plays Jonasi Gomora, was discovered after winning SABC1’s Class Act in 2010 before taking his first leading role in Intersexions. His credits include Inside Story, Avenged, iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, Back of the Moon, and The 4 of Us.

This special double-cast episode airs Saturday at 8:00 a.m. on DStv Channel 401, with repeats same day at 11:00 a.m., Sunday at 3:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Monday at 3:00 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., and Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

Repeat broadcasts continue next week on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., Sunday at 3:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and Monday at 3:00 a.m.