Chevron media capacity: Experts tell Journalists “Go data, go digital, never stop learning”

UGO AMADI

Energy correspondents in Nigeria have been urged to deepen expertise through continuous learning, adopt investigative and data-driven reporting, and leverage innovation, while cautioning against overreliance on AI, in order to deliver credible and impactful journalism.

These were the key talking points delivered by speakers at the Chevron Media Capacity Building Training for members of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria (NAEC), held on Monday, July 20, 2026, in Lagos.

Mr. Olusoga Oduselu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of Chevron Nigeria Limited, who was represented by Dr. Victor Anyaegbudike, Manager/Chief Communications Officer, in his presentation emphasized the importance of media capacity development in strengthening journalism practice, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

Oduselu reaffirmed Chevron’s commitment to supporting NAEC in media excellence, describing energy correspondents as vital partners in promoting transparency, accountability, and informed public discourse.

He said, “We deeply appreciate the role of the media as a trusted source of information and an important partner in shaping conversations around the energy sector,” he said.

Dr. Anyaegbudike highlighted Chevron’s long-standing investment in journalist training through initiatives such as the Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWARES) Programme, noting that over 120 journalists have benefited since 2014, while more than 310 journalists have been trained across Nigeria in recent years.

He also reiterated Chevron’s broader commitment to Nigeria’s development through local content promotion, community engagement initiatives, and sustainable energy investments, including gas development projects and regional infrastructure such as the West African Gas Pipeline.

Dr. Charles Ebereonwu, Principal Consultant and Trainer at CETTLE Consulting Nigeria Ltd. in his presentation on the topic: Nigeria’s Regulatory Environment, Global Energy Transition Trend and Media Roles in Policy Interpretation”, stressed the critical role of the media in interpreting complex energy policies amid global transition trends and market volatility.

He noted that while the world continues to pursue cleaner energy, energy security remains a top priority, with fossil fuels still playing a significant role—especially for developing economies like Nigeria.

According to him, “Global geopolitical tensions continue to influence oil prices and supply, Nigeria remains exposed to market fluctuations due to local challenges such as infrastructure issues and supply gaps.

The country’s Energy Transition Plan aims to achieve universal energy access by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2060.

Dr. Ebereonwu charged journalists to go beyond surface reporting and embrace investigative, data-driven, and policy-focused journalism.

“The media is the fourth estate of the realm and must act in the best interest of society—independent, informed, and courageous,” he said.

He also identified major challenges affecting journalism, including, lack of in-depth reporting, political and ethnic bias, poor remuneration affecting independence, and weak fact-checking culture.

Dr. Ganiu Okunnu, senior Lecturer at Lagos State University(LASU), Public Relations and Advertising at the Department, Communication and Media Studies, in his presentation highlighted the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence in journalism, cautioning against overdependence on AI tools.

He emphasised that, AI should support, not replace journalistic thinking, adding that the quality of output depends on the quality of prompts, and that journalists must remain analytical, original, and thorough in the use of the machine.

“AI does not replace intelligence; it reflects the intelligence of the user,” he noted.

Award-winning journalist and editor, Odinaka Anudu in his presentation on need for data-driven and investigative journalism, used NAEC members to move beyond routine reporting and embrace deeper, evidence-based storytelling.

Anudu described data as the foundation of serious investigative journalism, emphasizing that business reporters must go beyond press releases to uncover hidden realities within the economy.

According to him, journalists must be able to interpret corporate financial statements and annual reports.

He said, “Data reporting is essential for understanding how systems truly work and strong investigative stories often rely on primary data generated by journalists themselves.

“If data is not mined, you will not understand the essence of what is happening,” he noted

He criticized the culture of “copy-and-paste journalism,” warning that it undermines credibility and reduces the media’s relevance.

Anudu urged journalists to conduct multiple interviews and field investigations to gather sufficient data needed to deliver compelling stories.

He said, “Ask critical questions around “how many” and “how much”.

” Develop original, enterprise stories that provide new insights because your readers are intestested in what is new.

“No one takes journalists who only do PR stories seriously. Respect comes from depth, rigor, and originality,” he said.