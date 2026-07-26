Anambra police dismiss extortion allegation against senior officers

Kasie Abone, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has dismissed extortion allegations against the command circulating on social media. The command insists that individual misconduct does not reflect Command’s values and urged victims to report officers with verifiable evidence.

In a Statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command noted that claims that some senior Police officers benefit from extortion allegedly perpetrated by personnel deployed at the Onitsha Bridge Head, was inconsistent with the values, ethical standards and operational principles of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Command stressed that the hallmark of effective leadership is the ability to supervise officers who carry out their duties professionally, lawfully and with integrity, noting that no responsible supervising officer derives satisfaction from acts of corruption or extortion.

According to the Command, the conduct of every Police officer is ultimately a reflection of the individual’s personal character, discipline and commitment to the ethics of the policing profession. It maintained that any act of extortion, misconduct or other forms of unprofessional behaviour remains the responsibility of the offending officer and should not be construed as the policy, directive or culture of the Anambra State Police Command.

Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to accountability and professionalism, the Command said it operates a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, extortion and every other form of unethical conduct. It assured the public that all credible complaints are thoroughly investigated and that any officer found culpable will face appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the laws, regulations and disciplinary procedures of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Command therefore appealed to members of the public to support ongoing efforts to sanitize the system by reporting specific incidents of misconduct with verifiable details such as the date, time, location, vehicle registration number and the identity of the patrol team where available.

Such reports can be made through the Command Control Room on 07039194332, the Police Public Relations Officer on 08039334002, or the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) on 08069262121.

The Anambra State Police Command expressed appreciation to Ndi Anambra for their continued cooperation, vigilance and constructive feedback, assuring residents that it remains steadfast in its commitment to transparent, accountable and people-centred policing aimed at strengthening public confidence and improving service delivery across the state.

For a better society

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