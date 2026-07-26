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Air Force Secondary School Holds 36th Speech, Prize-Giving and Graduation Ceremony

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Education

Air Force Secondary School Holds 36th Speech, Prize-Giving and Graduation Ceremony

by Editor0113

 

By Aishat Adeleye

Air Force Secondary School on Friday, July 24, 2026, held its 36th Speech and Prize-Giving/Graduation Ceremony, celebrating the academic achievements of its graduating students and recognising outstanding students, teachers, and prefects.

Representing the Mother of the Day, the Chairman of the Occasion, and the Command Education Officer (CEO), Group Captain A.A. Odok congratulated the graduating students on the successful completion of their secondary education. He urged them to remain disciplined, uphold good character, and make wise decisions as they pursue higher education and other future endeavours.

He also commended parents and guardians for their unwavering support, sacrifices, and commitment to the education and well-being of their children.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Professor S.O. Shomoye advised the graduands to prepare for the challenges that lie ahead after secondary school. He noted that while some students may gain admission into tertiary institutions with ease, others could encounter setbacks, stressing that perseverance and resilience would be essential in achieving their goals.

The professor encouraged the students to maximise their talents and potential while remaining focused on their aspirations. He also appealed to parents to continue taking an active interest in their children’s academic and personal development after graduation.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the recognition of outstanding academic excellence. Izie Onohi emerged as the Best Graduating Student, receiving an award for exceptional academic performance and dedication throughout the course of study.

The ceremony also featured colourful cultural displays, music and dance performances, the presentation of awards to outstanding teachers, and the presentation of prizes and gifts to exceptional students and prefects in recognition of their academic excellence, leadership, and service to the school.

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