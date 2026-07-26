A life of service, faith and sacrifice: The legacy of Chief Basil Ikeahuotu Eunan Uka (1939-2026)

Chief Engr. Ethelbert Okechukwu

When you speak of Atta in Ikeduru, Imo State, the name Chief Hon. Basil Ikeahaotu Eunan Uka comes up with reverence. Not because he chased power or wealth, but because he lived deliberately — with integrity, discipline, and a heart for others.

Born on 14th June 1939 in Atta Ikeduru to family of late Joseph Ukachukwu Akuiro and late Nwanagbanihu Akuiro (nee Ashiegbu Egwuekwe) of Umuezalehihe, Umuhu I, Atta, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State. Basil was the youngest of twelve. Fair, neat, brilliant and amiable from childhood, he stood out early. But it was his character — straightforward, principled, and deeply moral — that made people trust him.

Interestingly, young Basil began his educational pursuit at St. Michael’s Catholic School, Atta, Ikeduru (now Community School, Atta) in 1945. He completed his Standard Six in 1952 under the tutelage of Mr. Cyril Nnaji, who was his teacher at the time. Coming from a large family with uneducated parents did not deter him from pursuing his dream of acquiring Western education. Despite the lack of financial and moral support needed to further his studies, he remained determined and engaged in various local jobs to sustain his educational aspirations.

His outstanding performance in the Standard Six examinations earned him recognition and admiration from the missionary Priest, Rev. Fr. Thomas. Impressed by his academic excellence and potential, Rev. Fr. Thomas offered him a temporary teaching appointment as a Pupil teacher in January 1953 at St. Patrick’s School, Ngugo. This opportunity marked the beginning of a lifelong commitment to education, service, and personal development.

After commencing his teaching career at St. Patrick’s Primary School Ngugo, Ikeduru on a salary of 3 pounds, 6 shillings, and 8 pence, young Basil continued to serve as a pupil teacher while diligently pursuing further professional qualifications. In 1957/1958, he enrolled in a program offered by Rapid Result College, London through Fatima Secondary School Nsu in the present day Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State where he made an outstanding performance.

Driven by his passion for education and self-improvement, he subsequently undertook a four-year course at Practicing School, Azaraegbelu, Owerri, Imo State. His exceptional performance earned him recognition and certification as a Higher Elementary Teacher. Following his full employment as a teacher, he was posted to Teacher’s Training College Azaraegbelu, where he served from 1961 to 1962. Throughout his teaching career, he remained committed to professional growth, earning promotions through dedication, competence, and exemplary service.

In 1970, he was promoted to the position of Headmaster at St. Charles School, Atta. Over the course of his distinguished career, he taught in different schools across various local government areas in the old Imo State. After decades of dedicated service to education and the development of young minds, he retired from the teaching profession in 1993 as a HM principal grade.

The Councillor Who Brought Light

Having retired at the relatively young age of 54years, Hon. Basil Uka ventured into politics in 1994 as a member of the National Republican Convention (NRC). During his time in the party, he held several positions, including Party Secretary, Unit Leader, and other important responsibilities.

Following the death of former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha in June 1998, the political landscape changed significantly, leading to the emergence of major political parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Peoples Party (APP). Under the platform of the APP, Hon. Basil Uka contested and won the councillorship election for Atta Ward II.

Owing to his sincerity, diligence and commitment to public service, he enjoyed the support of prominent political leaders, including Chief Polly Ubechu, the late Chief Evan Enwerem (Former Senate President), and late Chief Emmanuel C. Iwuanyanwu (Former President General of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo ) who then were all in the All People’s Party (APP).

Hon. Basil Uka served as Councilor representing Atta Ward II from 1999 to 2003. His tenure was marked by outstanding and exceptional representation, during which he attracted several developmental projects to his Atta ward 2. Notably, he facilitated the provision of electricity transformers to communities such as Amambaa, which previously had no access to electricity.

Beyond infrastructural development, he was known for his generosity and compassion. He provided financial assistance to widows and their children to help them establish small businesses, supported indigent members of the community, and contributed to numerous humanitarian causes.

Hon. Basil later joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he remained a loyal and active member until illness limited his Political participation. Following his decline in health, his first son, Engr. Ethelbert Uka, continued his political legacy and community service. Engr. Ethelbert Uka subsequently served as a PDP leader in Atta Ward II, carrying forward the values and dedication exemplified by his father.

Late Hon. Basil Uka was a devoted and committed Christian who dedicated a significant part of his life to the service of God and the growth of the Church. He was an active member of the Parish Pastoral Council (PPC) of St. Michael’s Parish, Atta, during the 1990s, where he contributed immensely to the spiritual and administrative development of the parish.

Together with other notable sons of Umuhu Atta, he played a vital role in the establishment and development of Sacred Heart Church Station, which has today grown into a full-fledged parish within the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri.

His dedication to the Church remained unwavering throughout his lifetime. Until his passing, he was a committed member of the Holy Trinity Group of the Catholic Men Organization (CMO) in Umuhu Parish, faithfully supporting the mission of the Church and serving as a role model to fellow parishioners. He was the sole recipient of the Award of DIAMOND FATHER in Sacred Heart Parish to mark the 75th Anniversary of Owerri Arch Diocese.

His life of faith, service, and devotion to God will continue to inspire generations to come.

The Teacher Who Would Not Quit

Upon securing a teaching appointment, Hon. Basil Uka met the love of his life, Late Mrs. Florence Onyeakaziri Uka (nee Opara) from Umualumaku Uzoagba in Ikeduru Local Government Area, while serving at Holy Rosary School Avuvu, Ikeduru, in 1963.

A focused, disciplined, and intentional young man, he was determined to live a purposeful life. Having found in Florence the qualities he deeply admired; beauty, humility, honesty, kindness, and a caring nature, he made the decision to spend the rest of his life with her. They became engaged and were joined in holy matrimony on May 10, 1964, just a few days before his 25th birthday.

Their marriage was blessed with seven children and twenty-one grandchildren, all of whom remain grateful beneficiaries of their love, guidance and sacrifices.

Hon. Basil devoted his life to his family. He loved deeply and worked tirelessly to ensure the success and well-being of his wife and children. He taught his family the values of love, unity, respect, honesty and hard work through both his words and actions.

Family time was very important to him. He rarely visited bars or eating joints to socialize alone. Whenever he desired to enjoy a bottle of beer, he would bring it home so that his wife and children could also enjoy their preferred drinks. These moments often took place after dinner, as he gathered the entire family in the living room, listening together to his favorite music and sharing joyful conversations.

As a teacher living in the village, he made remarkable sacrifices for the education of his children. He invested heavily in their academic pursuits, sending them to schools in the city and ensuring that each of them attained a University Education. Looking back today, the family often marvels at how he was able to accomplish such a feat through dedication, prudence, and unwavering determination.

He was a father who valued the opinions of his children, before taking major decisions, especially regarding the acquisition of property and other important family matters. He would gather everyone in the living room for all to air their views. This inclusive approach fostered trust, confidence, and a strong sense of belonging within the family.

Above all, he was a compassionate and loving father. His children witnessed firsthand the depth of his affection, often seeing him moved to tears whenever any member of the family was sick, hurt, or in distress. His empathy, tenderness, and genuine concern for the well-being of his loved ones remain cherished memories that will never be forgotten.

Hon. Basil Uka leaves behind a legacy of love, sacrifice, faith, family unity, and selfless service. His life continues to inspire all who were privileged to know him.

The Scholar, Sportsman, and Honoured Elder

While in active service, Hon. Basil Uka was a dedicated member of the National Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Atta Native Teachers Association (ANTA). Through these professional bodies, he contributed to the advancement of the teaching profession and fostered meaningful relationships with fellow educators.

Beyond his professional life, he was a passionate lover of football. His enthusiasm for the game remained evident even after the birth of his youngest daughter, as he continued to actively participate in football matches. Unfortunately, he later sustained a serious injury while playing, which left him with a bow-legged appearance. Nevertheless, his love for the sport never diminished.

Hon. Basil was also an avid reader who cherished knowledge and lifelong learning. He spent much of his leisure time reading books, a habit that enriched his mind and contributed greatly to his wisdom, broad outlook, and intellectual growth. His passion for education and learning was reflected not only in his teaching career but also in the values he instilled in his children and those around him.

His outstanding contributions to society, education, family, and community development did not go unnoticed. In recognition of his exemplary character and service, he was honored with prestigious traditional chieftaincy titles. He was conferred with the title of NWANYEREUGO I of Isi Ogwa Community by his Son-in-law, His Royal Highness Eze Engr. G. C. Ihenacho (Ph.D.), and was also bestowed with the revered title of OMEUDO I of Atta Ancient Kingdom by His Royal Highness Eze Geo Anika (Eze Umunnawuike 2 of Atta Ancient Kingdom). These honours reflected the high esteem in which he was held and the immense respect he earned throughout his lifetime.

His dedication to education, love for sports, commitment to lifelong learning, and service to humanity remain enduring aspects of his legacy and continue to inspire all who knew him.

Hon. Basil Uka was a man of remarkable character, compassion and selflessness. He was a great lover of humanity who always placed the needs of others above his own. Even while struggling to provide quality education for his own children, whenever scholarship opportunities arose, he often chose to recommend and support those he believed were most deserving and in greater need. Through his efforts, many young people secured scholarships and were given opportunities to pursue their education and improve their lives.

As a Headmaster, he was known for his integrity and accountability. Teachers often received their salaries in his home, and no one ever complained of shortages or discrepancies. On the rare occasions when issues arose, he would rather make up the difference from his personal funds than allow his good name and reputation to be tarnished.

Education was one of his greatest passions. He deeply admired intelligence and took special interest in encouraging young minds to excel academically. At the beginning of every school term, he would purchase books and distribute them to children, especially members of the extended family, believing that education was the key to a brighter future.

He was a devoted family man who loved his brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, and nieces dearly. He would never tolerate anyone speaking ill of his siblings and consistently promoted family unity, mutual respect, and love among relatives.

A gifted grammarian, mathematician, and a man with profound knowledge of geography, Hon. Basil was highly respected for his intellect and wisdom. He detested dishonesty and taught his children to live truthful and responsible lives. One of his favorite pieces of advice was to avoid living with regrets. He often reminded us that while the phrase “Had I known” is correct English, it should be avoided by making thoughtful decisions and taking responsibility for one’s actions.

Though we could never fully repay all that you did for us, we take comfort in knowing that you lived a fulfilled and impactful life. On August 8 2026, the whole friends and family , we gather to pay you the honour and respect you so richly deserve.

However, your children , led by Chief Engr. Uka Ethelbert Okechukwu remember you not just as a father, but as a blueprint for living.