2027: WOPU Inaugurates Delta Chapter, Throws Weight Behind Tinubu, Oborevwori

UFOMBA UZUEGBU with Agency Report

The Ovuozourie Macaulay Executive Chamber, Nigeria Labour Conggress ( NLC), Asaba, came alive on Thursday, following the official launch of the Delta State chapter of the Working People United (WoPU), declaring support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori,while unveiling plans to mobilise workers and other residents for the 2027.

The colorful ceremony which attracted eminent personalities from all walks of life, coincided with the announcement by the Coalition, of the investiture of former Delta State Governour,Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, as its Patron during the inauguration.

Speaking at the event, former President of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers and National Trustee of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Prince Williams Akporeha, described WOPU as a civic and political movement established to promote good governance and encourage greater participation of working people in politics.

According to him, the organisation represents workers in both the formal and informal sectors and seeks to influence public policy while supporting leaders it believes are committed to improving the welfare of Nigerians.

“We are here for two reasons: to advocate good policies and to support good politics. Working people should not only demand accountability but also identify and support leaders who can deliver good governance,” Akporeha said.

He said the organisation had adopted Tinubu as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 election, describing the President as a leader who had taken difficult but necessary decisions to reposition Nigeria’s economy.

Akporeha admitted that the removal of fuel subsidy caused hardship but insisted it was a necessary step to stabilise the country’s finances.

“I was among labour leaders who challenged the removal of fuel subsidy. But after engaging the President, I understood why the decision was taken. He explained that he inherited an empty treasury and could not continue borrowing to pay salaries,” he said.

He also commended Tinubu for approving a new national minimum wage and reducing the interval for wage reviews from five years to three years.

Akporeha further praised Governor Oborevwori, saying his administration had shown commitment to good governance and deserved the support of workers across Delta State.

He noted that the organisation would mobilise support for leaders it considered committed to delivering dividends of democracy.

The labour leader also announced that former Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, had been invested as the patron of the organisation.

He, however, maintained that WOPU was not sponsored by any politician.

“No politician is funding this movement. It is not the initiative of any political office holder. We believe working people must have a voice, not only in criticising government but also in supporting policies and leaders that are doing the right things,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the newly

inaugurated Delta State Coordinator of WOPU, Comrade Ogberejitinor Obatarhe, promised to lead the organisation in line with its constitution and intensify public enlightenment on government policies.

He said many residents were not adequately informed about government programmes and pledged to use social media and other platforms to engage more people.

“We have a duty to educate our people because many of them are not well informed about the performance of government. We will use every available platform to ensure they understand what we stand for and why we support good governance,” Obatarhe said.

He also promised to expand the organisation’s

membership across Delta State and assured the national leadership that the state chapter would deliver on its mandate.