South East manufacturers shut down over rising energy cost- MAN

Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman MAN, South East Zone.

Nkechi David Iwuchukwu, Awka

Manufacturing activities in the South-East are facing a fresh crisis as rising energy costs, high electricity tariffs and limited access to affordable finance force some companies to shut down operations, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has warned.

Chairman of MAN, South-East Zone, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, raised the alarm during the MAN South-East Stakeholders’ Industry Conversation held in Awka, Anambra State, where industry stakeholders deliberated on electricity regulation, billing transparency and the declining productivity of manufacturers in the region.

Chukwudozie said the few manufacturing companies still operating in the region were functioning at less than 30 per cent of their installed capacity due to the high cost of energy and the difficulty in accessing affordable credit.

She said the worsening business environment necessitated stakeholders’ engagement, stressing that urgent interventions were required to prevent further industrial closures and protect jobs and investments in the region.

According to her, the manufacturing sector remains critical to Nigeria’s economic growth, industrial development and employment generation, warning that the continued increase in operating costs could further weaken the productive capacity of the South-East.

The MAN South-East Chairman called for greater transparency and accountability in the electricity supply system, insisting that power distribution should be based on clearly defined service standards.

She advocated an electricity system where manufacturers would know the number of hours of supply they were entitled to receive, the actual power delivered and the remedies available when agreed service levels were not met.

The development adds to growing concerns over the operating environment facing manufacturers in the South-East, where businesses have continued to grapple with energy costs, infrastructure challenges and access to finance.

Chukwudozie has, however, continued to advocate policies aimed at revitalising the region’s industrial sector. In February, she called for affordable renewable energy, shared industrial infrastructure and long-term financing as key foundations for the successful implementation of the South-East Vision 2050 blueprint.

She also identified the transition from diesel-powered operations to gas-based energy as a potential pathway to sustainable industrial growth in Anambra, particularly for industrial clusters in Nnewi, Onitsha, Awka, Nkpor and surrounding areas.

The MAN South-East leadership has also intensified engagement with manufacturers and industrial stakeholders. In May, the association’s leadership, led by Chukwudozie, visited Zobis Cable Factory in Anambra State to explore opportunities for strengthening industrial capacity and promoting sustainable manufacturing in the region.

Industry stakeholders are expected to continue pushing for reforms that will reduce production costs, improve access to finance and create a more competitive environment for manufacturers across the South-East.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2