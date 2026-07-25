NMCN boss commends Obi’s commitment to healthcare education

Kasie Abone, Awka

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Dr. Ndagi Alhassan, has lauded former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, for his enduring commitment to healthcare education and human capital development, describing his interventions as instrumental to the growth of nursing education in Anambra State.

Dr. Alhassan made the remarks during the maiden graduation ceremony of Millennium College of Nursing Sciences, Awka, where 116 pioneer students were formally inducted after achieving a remarkable 100 per cent pass rate in the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria’s Professional Examination.

Speaking at the ceremony, the NMCN Registrar recalled that during Obi’s tenure as governor, the Council had considered closing several nursing institutions in Anambra State over inadequate facilities. According to him, Obi appealed for the schools to remain open and subsequently provided the necessary support that enabled them to meet regulatory standards.

He noted that Obi’s intervention transformed the institutions into some of the country’s best-performing nursing schools, adding that Millennium College has already distinguished itself as an institution “to reckon with” because of the outstanding performance of its graduates.

Dr. Alhassan further observed that Nigeria has emerged as one of the world’s leading suppliers of nursing professionals, alongside India and the Philippines, stressing that sustained investment in nursing education remains essential to strengthening the nation’s healthcare system.

In recognition of his contributions to education, healthcare and human capital development, Millennium College of Nursing Sciences presented an Award of Recognition to Mr. Peter Obi during the ceremony.

The Provost of the college, Mrs. Chisom C. Ezulike, described the graduation as a historic milestone and appreciated all individuals and organisations whose support contributed to the establishment and growth of the institution.

She revealed that Obi’s initial financial support served as the seed funding that enabled the college to commence operations, while his continued interventions further strengthened the institution and paved the way for the successful graduation of its pioneer students.

Mrs. Ezulike said the achievement underscores the value of strategic investment in education and healthcare, noting that the graduation of the pioneer class represents the fulfilment of a shared vision to produce competent healthcare professionals for Nigeria and beyond.

Also speaking, the Proprietor of the college, Archbishop Alexander Ibezim, acknowledged Obi’s pivotal role in the successful take-off of the institution, describing his early support as critical to its establishment.

He also commended Senator Victor Umeh for his sustained support, particularly through scholarship awards to many students of the college. Senator Umeh received a special award in recognition of his contributions to education and human capital development.

Receiving the honour, Senator Umeh praised the management for maintaining high academic and professional standards and pledged his continued support for the institution.

Reflecting on the college’s progress, Obi said the greatest fulfilment lies in witnessing a modest investment grow into an institution that changes lives and strengthens society.

“There is no greater satisfaction than seeing a modest investment blossom into an institution that is transforming lives and strengthening our healthcare system,” he said.

He reiterated that nations that prioritise education, healthcare and human capital development are better positioned to achieve sustainable economic growth and national development.

The graduation ceremony marked a significant milestone for Millennium College of Nursing Sciences, Awka, as its 116 pioneer graduates from the Class of 2025 completed their training.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2