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Mbah says safety non-negotiable over Enugu Air accident

by Peter Anayo0131

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has reacted to Thursday’s runway incident involving the state-owned airline, Enugu Air, at Benin Airport, empathising with the passengers and crew members over the traumatic experience.

Mbah, in a statement he personally signed, commended the aviation authorities for immediately initiating an investigation into the incident, saying that, for Enugu Air, safety remained non-negotiable.

In the statement made available to newsmen on Friday, the governor said, “The Enugu State Government is aware of the runway excursion incident affecting Enugu Air, Embraer E170, Flight 4264, operating from Lagos to Benin Airport on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

“The government empathizes with the 63 passengers and five crew members on board the aircraft over the traumatic experience and is thankful to God that no life was lost and no injuries have so far been reported.

“The government commends the swiftness of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) in embarking on the ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances and factors that may have led to the incident. The government will ensure the full cooperation of its going concern, Enugu Air, with the investigation and regulatory authorities.

“While the outcome of the investigation is awaited, the government assures the public that the operations of Enugu Air are guided by the highest safety standards. The airline is founded on a corporate culture that places safety above profit and schedule, and its quality assurance and quality control systems stipulate a safety threshold that is considerably higher than the industry benchmark.

“This accounts for the growing confidence and patronage the airline has continued to enjoy from both passengers and industry stakeholders. Enugu Air will therefore continue to serve its teeming customers and abide by its utmost commitment to safety, professionalism, and a sense of hospitality.”

He thanked Nigerians for their support following the incident, as many continued to relive their pleasurable experiences flying the airline.

“The Enugu State Government wishes to express its profound gratitude to Nigerians for the outpouring of solidarity since the unfortunate incident. Quite uncommonly, Nigerians have continued to share their positive experiences with Enugu Air since it was launched a year ago. This matters so much to us as a government at this time,” he concluded.

 

For a better society

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