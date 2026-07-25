Maj Gen Okoro assumes duty as 12th GOC 6 Division

Outgone GOC, Maj Gen. Emekah handling over the Divisional flag to the new GOC, Maj. Gen. Okoro.

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Major General Everest Okoro has assumed duty as the 12th General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE.

The change of command ceremony took place on Friday, 24 July 2026, at the Headquarters of 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt Barracks, Rivers State. The appointment followed the recent redeployment of senior officers by the Nigerian Army.

Speaking during his farewell address, the immediate past GOC, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, thanked the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for the opportunity to serve.

He commended officers and soldiers of the Division for their discipline, loyalty and cooperation, which he said were critical to the achievements recorded during his tenure from 24 January 2025.

Major General Emekah disclosed that national daily oil production rose from approximately 1.3 million barrels per day when he assumed command to about 1.5 million barrels per day, attributing the increase to the commitment of troops under 6 Division.

Emekah urged personnel to extend the same support to his successor and charged them to remain disciplined, professional and committed to their duties.

“I urge you to shun all acts capable of undermining the integrity of the Nigerian Army and the nation,” he said.

In his remarks, Major General Okoro expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for the appointment.

He described Major General Emekah as a fine officer and mentor, dating back to their days at the Nigerian Defence Academy, and congratulated him on a successful tenure.

The new GOC assured that he would build on the legacies of his predecessor, with emphasis on protecting critical national infrastructure and sustaining increased oil production for improved revenue generation.

“I will ensure the continued protection of critical national infrastructure and work towards sustaining increased oil production for greater revenue generation for the nation,” Major General Okoro said.

Highlights of the event included the signing of handover notes, presentation of insignia, decoration with the Divisional Badge, presentation of the Divisional Flag, and a group photograph.

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