Fake agency scandal: We didn’t issue financial clearance for PFIPC — Budget Office

The Budget Office of the Federation has defended its role in the controversy surrounding the Presidential Economic Advisory Council/Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PEAC/PFIPC), insisting that no Financial Clearance was issued for the agency and that no public funds were released for its personnel, overhead or capital expenditure.

In a statement issued on Friday, Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Tanimu Yakubu, said public debate had wrongly focused on the National Assembly’s appropriation for the council instead of the statutory processes required before government funds can be spent.

Yakubu explained that while the National Assembly approved budgetary provisions for the council, appropriation alone does not authorise the release or expenditure of public funds.

“An appropriation is authority in law to make provision for an expenditure. It is not a cheque. It is not a warrant. It is not cash released from the Treasury,” he said.

According to him, several government institutions must complete their statutory responsibilities before any agency can recruit staff, enrol employees on the federal payroll or access appropriated funds.

He listed the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, the Budget Office, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and procurement authorities as institutions with distinct responsibilities in the expenditure process.

Yakubu said although PEAC/PFIPC entered the federal budget through official government instruments, including an administrative budget code, approved establishment and recruitment waiver, the Budget Office only carried out an independent assessment of the council’s personnel requirements.

According to him, while the council requested ₦3.85 billion for personnel costs, the Budget Office rejected the estimate and calculated personnel expenditure based on approved establishment, recruitment approvals and existing salary structures.

“The calculation produced ₦802,978,783. That was the amount placed in the Executive Budget proposal and later appropriated. It was an independent fiscal determination,” he stated.

The Budget Office, however, maintained that Financial Clearance—the mandatory approval required before recruitment and salary payments can commence—was never granted.

Yakubu explained that the 2026 Appropriation Bill only became law after presidential assent on March 31, 2026, and that another regulatory requirement remained outstanding because the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission had not completed confirmation of the proposed staffing and remuneration structure.

“There was no Financial Clearance. There was no lawful recruitment. There was no payroll enrolment. There was no salary payment,” he said.

The Director-General further dismissed suggestions that the council had access to the ₦802.98 million personnel allocation, explaining that personnel appropriations are not paid to agencies as lump sums but are disbursed monthly through verified payroll systems after all statutory approvals have been obtained.

He stressed that no employee was recruited, no payroll records were created and no personnel expenditure occurred.

On the council’s ₦200 million overhead allocation, Yakubu said the Budget Office directed the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in June 2026 to suspend every payment instrument after concerns emerged regarding the council’s legal status.

He said this action prevented any overhead releases from being processed.

Similarly, the ₦300 million capital allocation never advanced to the procurement stage because none of the legal requirements—including procurement approvals, Bureau of Public Procurement certification, Treasury warrants and cash backing—were completed.

Yakubu argued that the safeguards built into Nigeria’s public finance system functioned effectively, preventing any unauthorised expenditure.

“The personnel provision stopped at Financial Clearance. The overhead provision stopped before warranting and cash backing. The capital provision stopped before procurement approval and release. Each safeguard held,” he said.

He maintained that the Budget Office not only withheld Financial Clearance but also instructed relevant government agencies to halt any payment process once questions arose about the council’s legal standing.

According to him, the case demonstrates the effectiveness of institutional checks rather than weaknesses in public financial management.

“The controls did not discover a loss after the event. They prevented the event. They did not chase money after it had gone. They kept it from moving,” Yakubu stated.

He concluded that there was no personnel expenditure to recover because no funds were ever released, adding that the Budget Office would continue to cooperate with any lawful investigation by providing records, computations and official correspondence to establish the facts surrounding the PFIPC appropriation.

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