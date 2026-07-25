Experts gather at Law firm’s 20th Anniversary to advance Nigeria’s position as Africa’s Investment Hub

One of Nigeria’s leading commercial law firms, Streamsowers & Köhn (SSK), will bring together foremost business executives, legal practitioners, regulators and investors to explore strategies for strengthening the country’s economy and positioning it as Africa’s leading investment destination.

The symposium, scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026, as part of activities to mark the firm’s 20th anniversary, is expected to serve as a platform for robust discussions on the future of Nigeria’s economy amid growing global uncertainties.

With the theme, “Nigeria’s Path to Economic Resilience and Investment Leadership in a Volatile Global Environment,” the event will examine practical solutions to the economic, legal and regulatory challenges affecting investment flows while identifying opportunities capable of driving sustainable growth.

The opportunities and implementation of the AfCFTA runs as a sub-theme of the symposium.

The symposium is expected to bring together industry leaders comprising Chief Executive Officers, Managing Directors, General Counsel, senior regulatory officials, regional investors and other key stakeholders from Nigeria’s business and legal environment.

Part of the issues to be deliberated at the event scheduled to kick off at 9:00am include strategies for strengthening Nigeria’s investment climate through improved policy consistency, regulatory certainty, institutional reforms and stronger collaboration between government and the private sector.

According to the organisers, the symposium is in line with the firm’s vision to build dynamically on its experience, strong history and African heritage as a full-service law firm of choice in the West African region, providing knowledgeable and responsive representation, and acting institutionally in advancing the best interests of their clients and society.

Streamsowers & Köhn (SSK) is a leading full-service Nigerian law firm providing legal advisory services to varied clientele including Nigerian and international companies, governments and government departments, and non-governmental organisations, in diverse areas of law across various sectors. SSK is a partnership comprising 9 partners, including 3 Senior Advocates of Nigeria and over 50 legal practitioners. SSK’s practice areas include Dispute Resolution, Aviation, Tax, Competition Law, Energy and Natural Resources,

Telecommunications, Media and Technology, Corporate and Commercial and Legislative Oversight and Governmental Activities.

RSVP:

Vincent – 08077091255 Segun – 09153793682

vincent@sskohn.com

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