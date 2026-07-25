Dalung chides Gov Muftwang over apology to Ndi Igbo on Civil War

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Solomon Dalung, has given the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang 72 hours to retract his apology to Ndigbo over the Nigerian civil war and apologize to the people of Plateau State “for embarking on such a reckless and irresponsible historical revision.”

Governor Mutfwang had recently, while meeting with the Igbo community in Plateau State, apologized to Ndigbo for the role played by the people of the state in the Nigerian civil war, which led to the killing of many Igbo people, stating that the people of the state were cajoled into participating in the war.

Reacting to Mutfwang’s apology, Dalung, who was Minister of Sports in the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, said the governor’s apology was completely bereft of historical context, and reflects a poor understanding of history.

He added that it was an ambitious attempt by the governor to discredit the sacrifices of Plateau sons, many of whom laid down their lives in defence of Nigeria’s unity.

Dalung’s statement reads: ”I have read on several social media platforms a statement purportedly credited to the Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, in which he reportedly apologized while addressing the Igbo community in Plateau State.

“According to the statement, the governor claimed that Plateau people were cajoled into fighting during the Nigerian Civil War.

“That assertion is completely bereft of historical context. At best, it reflects a poor understanding of history; at worst, it is an ambitious attempt to discredit the sacrifices of great Plateau sons, many of whom laid down their lives in defence of Nigeria’s unity.

“For the record, the Nigerian Civil War lasted from 1967 to 1970. I doubt that Governor Mutfwang was old enough at the time to understand the events that led to that tragic conflict.

“It is therefore unfortunate and, in my view, incompetent for him to embark on such an adventure.”

Giving a historical perspective to the war, Dalung said the remote cause of the civil war was the January 15, 1966 coup, led by Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu.

He said several political leaders and senior military officers from northern and western Nigeria were killed in the coup.

According to him, the fact that many of the principal actors in that coup were of Igbo extraction created deep resentment within the military, which culminated in the July counter-coup and, ultimately, the civil war.

“Today, however, we have moved beyond that painful chapter in our history. Plateau people have lived peacefully with the Igbo community for decades.

“The Igbo community has made immense contributions to the socio-economic development of Plateau State, and to the best of my knowledge, Plateau people have never had any fundamental conflict with the Igbos resident in our state.

“That is why I find it difficult to understand why Governor Mutfwang, who was born in Zaria, grew up in Kaduna State, and had not lived continuously in Plateau State for even ten years before becoming governor, would suddenly decide to apologize on behalf of Plateau people.”

Wondering on whose authority Gov. Mutfwang made such an apology, Dalung asked if the governor was unaware that Plateau State also suffered one of the greatest losses arising from the events of 1966.

“Colonel James Pam, one of Plateau’s finest military officers, was murdered in cold blood in Lagos. He was reportedly taken from his residence by officers under false pretences and was subsequently killed. His death dealt a devastating blow to Plateau State.

“Even today, the pain remains fresh. When Governor Mutfwang recently hosted one of Colonel Pam’s daughters, she spoke emotionally about the family’s ordeal.

“More than five decades later, they still do not know where their father was buried.

“They have never been able to identify his grave. Imagine the pain of a family denied even the dignity of mourning properly.

“Wouldn’t that alone have been enough reason for Plateau people to fight in defence of Nigeria?”

Dalung said the man who led Nigeria throughout the civil war is a son of Plateau State, General Yakubu Gowon, and if there is any apology to be offered, should be the one to do so.

According to Dalung, “to describe the gallant Plateau men who sacrificed their lives for Nigeria as people who were merely ‘cajoled’ into fighting is a grave injustice.

“It insults their memories, dishonours those who survived the war, and suggests they lacked the intelligence, conviction, or patriotism to make decisions for themselves.”

Describing the issues as personal to him, Dalung said he lost two uncles who were sponsoring his education during the civil war.

“Their deaths significantly affected my educational progress. I am therefore a victim of that war.

“I cannot remain silent while someone suggests that my late uncles went to war because they were cajoled,” the former minister said.

He insisted that Governor Mutfwang lacks the moral and constitutional authority to make such a declaration unilaterally, if the apology were necessary.

He also faulted Gov. Mutfwang for failing to consult traditional rulers, elected representatives, members of the National Assembly, the State Assembly, or the people themselves.

Speaking to the Igbo community in Plateau State, Dalung made it clear that Governor Mutfwang’s statement did not represent the collective position of Plateau people.

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