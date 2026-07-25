CSO demands ICPC’s probe of Adeleke over damaged flyover in Osun

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

Members of a civil society organisation on Friday staged a peaceful protest demanding that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigate the 672-metre Lameco Flyover following the damage of a section of the bridge barely a month after its commissioning.

The protest came hours after a portion of the flyover caved in during the early hours of Friday following rainfall in Osogbo, saw protester marched with placards bearing various inscriptions.

The protesters converged at Freedom through Oke Fia, Government House, to the Lameco flyover.

Speaking on the sidelines of the protest, The World Institute For Peace, Lamina Omotoyosi, also called on the Nigerian Society of Engineers to conduct a structural integrity test for projects under the incumbent administration.

He said, “We are here to call on the Nigerian Society of Engineers to come to Osun to investigate the issue we are protesting today, to carry out some integrity tests and tell the public the standard of the project.

“It is unfortunate that a flyover was built and commissioned in less than a month and a part of it is already deteriorating. So the NSE, ICPC, EFCC and others should come and investigate.

“Again, we want the government of Osun also to question the contractor who carried out the project, on why this is happening just a month after the commissioning.”

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) through the Head of Media of its Campaign Council, Engr Oluremi Omowaiye, urged Governor Adeleke to order the closure of the flyover to give room for structural integrity assessment.

He also lauded Olubadan, Oba Rasheed Ladoja for boycotting the launch of the flyover.

He said, “Adeleke’s government is fond of awarding contracts to companies whose background have little or no connection with civil engineering, with many such projects developing defects shortly after completion.

“We call on Adeleke to order closure of the flyover to enable an independent structural integrity assessment by qualified professionals before lives are endangered.”

However, Director of Highways, Engr. Moruf Ojebode described the defect as minor, stressing that the flyover will be open for use in two days.

He said, “The issue with the bridge wasn’t a structural defect; it’s just what I call minor in engineering terms. What we discovered was that there is a hole under the asphalt; I think the hole was caused as a result of vandals who wanted to remove the iron rod that comes directly under this parapet wall. So I the process of doing so they made a hole in the asphalt.

“The action must have been done about a month ago and this has allowed the infiltration of surface water, which has accumulated for a very long time, therefore subjecting the base to flooding and softening.

“However, every other part is intact; that is why I said it’s a minor defect, and we have nothing to fear.

“By tomorrow or the day after the flyover will be open for use.”

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