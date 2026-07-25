Betano-The Next Titan Nigeria launches season 11 with N50m prize

Blessing Taiwo

Betano-The Next Titan Nigeria, a prominent entrepreneurial reality TV show, has unveiled its 11th season tagged ‘Be The Relentless’ with a total prize of N50 million for the winner and runners-up.

Having Betano as the title sponsor of the season, the TV show envisages entrepreneurial development, innovation and youth empowerment, thereby creating opportunities for young Nigerians with bold business ideas.

Interested persons can now apply on their website —www.thenexttitan.com. Auditions will hold in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu next month.

Speaking during the pre-season brunch/press conference on Thursday held at Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, the Executive Producer of Betano-The Next Titan Nigeria, Mide Akinlaja, noted that Season 11 will air for ten weeks on major television stations across Nigeria.

Akinlaja explained that 50 outstanding participants from the auditions will advance to an intensive 3-day entrepreneurship bootcamp, where they will undergo rigorous business training, leadership development and practical enterprise challenges.

“At the conclusion of the bootcamp, 20 exceptional finalists will be unveiled during a grand opening ceremony before moving into the Titan House for an exciting ten-week competition featuring business tasks, innovation challenges, mentorship sessions and weekly eliminations that will ultimately produce the Season 11 Champion.

“For more than a decade, the programme has served as a catalyst for entrepreneurship, inspiring young Nigerians to embrace innovation, business ownership and self-reliance.

“Through its unique blend of education, competition and entertainment, it has become the country’s leading TV platform for identifying and nurturing entrepreneurial talents,” he stated.

Akinlaja affirmed that the previous ten seasons produced winners who are doing great in their businesses and have created jobs for others.

He appreciated Betano, the lead sponsor, and the support of associate sponsors— Parallex, Cadbury, Arik Air, Sifax, Nigerite, Veritasi Homes, GIGM and Jojo & Co for believing in the vision of igniting the entrepreneurial spirit of young Nigerians.

“We are delighted to welcome Betano as our Title Sponsor for Season 11, and other strategic sponsors. This partnership goes beyond sponsorship; it represents a shared belief that Nigeria’s greatest asset is the creativity, resilience and enterprise of its young people.

“Together, we are investing in dreams, building future business leaders and contributing to Nigeria’s economic development,” the executive producer said.

Daniel Lamberti, Senior Business Development Advisor for Betano in Africa, described the collaboration as a validation of the company’s commitment to innovations in Nigeria.

“Supporting another season of Betano–The Next Titan reflects our long-term commitment to Nigeria, our continual focus on innovation and our ambition to invest in partnerships that make a meaningful contribution to the communities where we operate,” Lamberti said.

Sharing her experience as the winner of Season 10, Pearl Ubani expressed gratitude for the lessons learnt at the Titan house which have made her a good executor of business plans.

She advised applicants and aspiring entrepreneurs to prepare ahead of the programme and maintain their core values while in the house.

For a better society

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