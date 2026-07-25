Ban of graduation ceremonies to reduce financial burden on parents- Anambra Govt

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The Anambra State Government has issued further clarification on the suspension and ban of graduation ceremonies in schools across the state.

The clarification is coming on the heels of enquiries and concerns coming from the public.

It said that the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has placed an indefinite suspension and ban on graduation ceremonies in all schools in Anambra State, noting that the essence is to reduce the financial burden on parents.

Giving details of the ban in a press release signed by the state Commissioner of Information and Value Reformation. Dr. Law Mefor said that the scope covers all Kindergarten, Primary and Secondary schools in whatever guise- passing out, cross over, etc.

The details numbered 1 to 6 read: “Applicability: The ban applies to both public and private schools.

“Exception: The only exception is graduation from Senior Secondary School (SS3).

“Condition for Exception: Graduation ceremonies for students exiting Senior Secondary School is optional and where carried out, must be conducted without any form of levy or financial demand on students and parents.

“Sanctions: Any school management found in violation of this directive will face serious sanctions, which may include the closure of such school.”

It called on the general public to contact the Office of the Honourable Commissioner for Education for further information on moe@anambrastate.gov.ng

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2