Atiku asks Tinubu to fix pension crisis, build on predecessors’ reforms

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

Presidential flag bearer of the African Democratic Congress, ADC and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed President Bola Tinubu’s comments on the Federal Government pension backlog as “unnecessary ghosting and futile political shadow chasing.”

In a statement issued on Friday by Atiku Media Office, the ADC candidate described the President’s remarks to visit Northeast stakeholders led by Governor Babagana Zulum as an attempt to blame the Obasanjo/Atiku administration for problems it solved almost two decades ago.

“Both President Tinubu and his inept APC administration should seek more knowledge about good governance and developmental communication,” the statement said, adding that “Government is a continuum. A successor must inherit assets and liabilities.”

Atiku’s office recalled that when the Obasanjo/Atiku government took over in 1999, it inherited a broken, unfunded and non-contributory Defined Benefits Scheme with an estimated liability of over ₦2 trillion, about 25% of GDP at the time.

According to the statement, instead of blaming predecessors, the administration enacted the Pension Reform Act of 2004 and established the National Pension Commission, PenCom, leaving behind a fully funded, privately managed Contributory Pension Scheme when it exited in 2007.

The old Pay-As-You-Go model, the statement noted, depended on annual budgetary allocations that were grossly underfunded. It noted that the system created massive arrears, ghost pensioners, data inaccuracies and bureaucratic delays, while most private sector workers had no coverage at all.

“Under the reforms, the Obasanjo/Atiku government introduced mandatory contributions by both employers and employees into individual Retirement Savings Accounts, RSAs. It also institutionalized Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs, to manage investments and Pension Fund Custodians, PFCs, to safeguard assets.”

The Atiku Media Office said the reforms stopped the accumulation of new un-backed pension debts and created the foundation for Nigeria’s pension assets, which have since grown into tens of trillions of naira. It accused Tinubu of failing to acknowledge that structure.

The statement further said the Obasanjo/Atiku administration laid the groundwork for the liberalization of the economy, including paying off foreign debt and creating enabling environments in banking, telecoms, hospitality and other sectors.

Atiku advised the President to focus on current challenges, adding, “Tinubu should focus on resetting the salient issues of hunger and anger in the land, caused by unabated insecurity, mass youth unemployment, a broken economy and the destruction of our political fabric,” the statement concluded.

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