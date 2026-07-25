Anambra police celebrate Anabuike’s elevation, urge youth to embrace policing career

ACP Nnamdi Anabuike (right) and AIG Godwin Iguh Eze, in charge of zone 13.

Nkechi David Iwuchukwu, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has hailed the decoration of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Nnamdi Anabuike, describing it as a significant milestone.

In a statement dated July 25, 2026, which was signed by SP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, Awka, it expressed optimism that the achievement would inspire more young people in Nnewi North Local Government Area and across the state to pursue careers in the Nigeria Police Force.

Ikenga further described the decoration of ACP Anabuike as a proud moment for Nnewi North and Anambra State, noting that it underscored the opportunities available to dedicated, disciplined and committed officers within the Nigeria Police Force.

ACP Anabuike was decorated on Friday, July 24, 2026, at the Nigeria Police Force Zone 13 Headquarters by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13, AIG Godwin Iguh Eze, psc(+).

According to the Command, the elevation represents not only a personal achievement for the newly decorated Assistant Commissioner of Police but also a source of pride for his community and the state.

The Command said it was particularly encouraged by what it described as the growing interest among young people in Anambra State in pursuing careers in policing and other forms of public service.

It noted that the Nigeria Police Force offers opportunities for young Nigerians who are prepared to serve the country with integrity, discipline and commitment, while contributing to the protection of lives and property, promotion of justice and advancement of national development.

The Command expressed confidence that ACP Anabuike’s career progression would serve as an inspiration to aspiring police officers, particularly youths from Nnewi North and other parts of Anambra State.

It urged young people across the state to remain focused, uphold integrity and take advantage of legitimate opportunities within the Nigeria Police Force and other public institutions to build meaningful and rewarding careers in service to the nation.

The Anambra State Police Command congratulated ACP Nnamdi Anabuike on his elevation and decoration, wishing him continued success and greater accomplishments in his service to the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

For a better society

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