AMTY honours Prof Chinyere Okunna with lifetime achievement Award

Kasie Abone, Awka

Renowned communication scholar, media icon and administrator, Professor Chinyere Stella Okunna, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the organisers of the 5th Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to journalism, academia, media development, public service and national development.

The prestigious honour celebrated a career spanning several decades, during which Prof. Okunna has distinguished herself as a pioneer, mentor, scholar and public servant whose impact has transcended Nigeria’s academic and media landscape.

Presenting the award at the colourful ceremony, Chairman of the AMTY 5th Edition Planning Committee, Professor Adaoma Igwedibia, described the recipient as a trailblazer whose lifelong dedication to excellence has transformed journalism education and communication scholarship in Nigeria.

“Professor Chinyere Stella Okunna represents excellence, visionary leadership and selfless service. Her commitment to academic excellence, ethical journalism, media development and public administration has inspired generations and earned her a place among Nigeria’s most distinguished scholars. She is truly deserving of this Lifetime Achievement Award,” Igwedibia said.

Visibly emotional while receiving the award, Prof. Okunna, surrounded by her daughter, family members, friends and mentees, expressed profound gratitude to the organisers for what she described as a deeply humbling honour.

Reflecting on a lifetime devoted to teaching, scholarship, mentorship and service to humanity, she dedicated the award to both her biological and non-biological children, praying that they would surpass her achievements and continue the pursuit of excellence and impactful service.

Prof. Okunna holds the historic distinction of being Nigeria’s first female Professor of Mass Communication and the first female Professor of Mass Communication in Sub-Saharan Africa—a landmark achievement that broke gender barriers and paved the way for generations of women in communication studies across the continent.

Currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Paul University, Awka, she has devoted decades to teaching, research, mentorship and institutional development. Before joining Paul University, she built an illustrious academic career at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, where she served as Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Head of the Department of Mass Communication and Director of UNIZIK 94.1 FM.

Through these leadership roles, she mentored thousands of students and helped shape the careers of journalists, academics and communication professionals who continue to make significant contributions both within Nigeria and internationally.

A prolific author and internationally respected scholar, Prof. Okunna has published extensively in journalism, development communication, media ethics, public relations, gender studies and communication research. Her books, scholarly articles and conference papers remain standard reference materials in universities across Nigeria and beyond, contributing significantly to the advancement of communication scholarship and professional media practice.

Beyond academia, she also distinguished herself in public service during the administration of former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, serving as Commissioner for Information and Culture, Chief of Staff, as well as Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget.

In those strategic positions, she played a key role in policy formulation, governance reforms, strategic planning and institutional strengthening that enhanced transparency and effective public administration in Anambra State.

Throughout her distinguished career, Prof. Okunna has received numerous honours from universities, professional bodies, media organisations, religious institutions, women’s groups and civil society organisations in recognition of her pioneering achievements, outstanding scholarship, ethical leadership, mentorship and contributions to national development.

Widely admired for her humility, integrity and unwavering commitment to excellence, she remains a role model whose enduring legacy continues to inspire scholars, journalists, public servants and young professionals across generations.

According to the organisers, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognises not only her groundbreaking accomplishments but also her enduring influence on journalism, higher education, governance and nation-building.

The organisers noted that the fifth edition of the Anambra Man of the Year Awards celebrates individuals whose leadership, integrity, innovation and service have made remarkable contributions to the development of Anambra State, Nigeria and humanity.

In a goodwill message, former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, described the honour as “a fitting recognition of a lifetime devoted to scholarship, public service, human capital development and the pursuit of excellence.”

Recalling their years of working together in government, Obi said Prof. Okunna served with exceptional dedication, professionalism and integrity.

“Having worked closely with Prof. Okunna during my tenure as Governor of Anambra State, where she served meritoriously as Commissioner and later Chief of Staff, I witnessed first-hand her dedication, integrity and commitment to the service of our people.

“Even after leaving government, our relationship has continued to grow stronger, giving me even greater insight into her exceptional intellect, admirable character and unwavering commitment to excellence.

“As the first Professor of Mass Communication in Sub-Saharan Africa, she blazed a trail that continues to inspire generations of young Nigerians, especially women, to pursue knowledge, leadership and service with courage and determination,” Obi stated.

Also congratulating the recipient, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) House of Representatives candidate for Dunukofia, Njikoka and Anaocha Federal Constituency, Sir Chukwu Okeke, described Prof. Okunna as “a distinguished scholar whose immense contributions to journalism, communication education and national development have inspired countless students, professionals and leaders across generations.”

He added that her unwavering commitment to academic excellence and societal advancement has brought honour to Anambra State and Nigeria, describing the AMTY recognition as “a celebration of a legacy built on hard work, integrity, knowledge and selfless service to humanity.”

For a better society

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