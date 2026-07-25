2027: You can’t afford to fail Nigerians, Amupitan warns staff

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has charged staff members of the commission to work selflessly and uphold the highest standards of integrity, saying the commission cannot afford to fail Nigerians in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Prof. Amupitan stated this on Friday in Minna, Niger State, during an official working visit and interactive session with the commission’s management and staff at the state headquarters.

Prof. Amupitan, warning staff members against any form of compromise, noted that the attention of Nigerians and the international community—including the African Union and foreign Election Observation Missions—was already focused on Nigeria’s upcoming electoral process.

“Note that you are our ambassadors and you cannot afford to fail. The general election is coming up on Jan. 16 for the presidential and National Assembly elections, and Feb. 6 for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

“The whole world, not just Nigerians, is looking up to INEC. I just returned from an African Union meeting in Egypt involving all the EMBs (Electoral Management Bodies) in Africa, and everyone expressed their desire to come and monitor Nigeria’s elections.

“So, the whole world is watching us. We must conduct the election in a highly professional manner,” he said.

Amupitan assured staff that the commission was working assiduously to improve logistics, infrastructure, and transport fleets across all state offices ahead of the polls.

“We do not want to repeat the mistakes of the past. My goal is to ensure that we improve on our performance continuously,” he added.

Reflecting on his journey nine months after assuming office, the INEC Chairman reaffirmed his commitment to rebuilding public trust in the commission through transparent, free, fair, and credible elections.

He stressed that the commission’s resolve to build a revitalised INEC capable of earning the confidence of Nigerians could only be achieved through the dedication and integrity of field personnel at the grassroots.

Amupitan announced that while hard work would be recognised and rewarded, administrative misconduct would attract strict sanctions.

“We must learn from the lessons of past elections. There should be no compromise whatsoever. We have decided to introduce rewards for hard work, but if there is any misconduct, there will be serious consequences.

“Work hard, work selflessly, shun corruption, and let us give the Nigerian people what they truly desire,” he urged.

On employee welfare, the INEC chief revealed that the commission has commenced a comprehensive review of staff packages across the country to boost morale and foster optimal performance.

He recalled that when he assumed office, he identified staff welfare as one of the most critical areas requiring urgent intervention.

“We play a pivotal role in ensuring that Nigeria moves into the comity of developed nations. This can only happen if our political system is stable, and that stability depends largely on our independence and performance as an electoral body.

“When I assumed office, I discovered that the welfare package for INEC staff was among the lowest in the country.

“To boost your morale, the commission decided to take this issue head-on. When the results begin to manifest, you will appreciate our commitment,” he assured staff members.

Amupitan also monitored the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise at a centre located within the office headquarters.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2