$100,000 up for grabs as Nigeria Prize For Literature unveils 11 title poetry for 2026

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Eleven poetry collections selected from 223 entries received have been longlisted for the Nigeria Prize for Literature 2026 competition, with a cash award of $100,000 for the winning author.

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, now in its 22nd year, rotates annually across four genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama and children’s literature with the 2026 edition devoted to poetry, is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited, NLNG.

The Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Prize, Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, in a statement on Friday announced the longlist, describing it as a reflection of the exceptional quality, creativity and diversity in contemporary Nigerian poetry.

The longlisted titles, as arranged alphabetically, include: Adult Love by Tanure Ojaide, Bakandimiya by Saddiq Dzukogi, Black Passport by Paul Akpomuje, 2000 Blacks by Ajibola Tolase, Ceremony for The Nameless by Theresa Lola, Corpus: Animistic Verses by Ayo Oyeku, Floral’s Love Colony by Tares Oburumu, The Origin of Wounds_ by Malik Gbolahan, The Years of Blood by Adebayo Agarau, Unbind Me Now by James Ugwu Eze and Why Does God Need a Gun witten by Ogaga Ifowodo.

Prof. Adimora-Ezeigbo said the announcement represents an important stage in the 2026 edition of what she described as Africa’s biggest and most prestigious literary prize.

She noted that the collections demonstrate poetry’s capacity to illuminate human experience through thoughtful reflection, cultural memory and artistic expression.

According to her, the works “revisit history while interrogating dominant historical narratives and exposing the forces that shape collective identities and social relations.”

She added that despite their varied emphases, the books share a commitment to exploring the endurance of individuals and communities in the face of violence, oppression, and social fragmentation.

Speaking on style and language, the Advisory Board Chair said the longlisted works display “an impressive diversity of poetic techniques marked by lyrical intensity, symbolic depth, and artistic innovation.”

“Many employ densely poetic, allegorical, and elegiac modes that invite multiple layers of interpretation, while others draw extensively on folklore, oral traditions, and contemporary realities to create a compelling fusion of past and present.

She added, “Their language is generally fluid, evocative, and aesthetically refined, relying on vivid imagery, emotional resonance, and intellectual sophistication to communicate complex ideas. These works demonstrate how poetic language can illuminate social realities, challenge established perspectives and give voice to both individual and collective experiences.”

She commended the panel of judges for their diligence and reaffirmed the Advisory Board’s commitment to a credible process, literary excellence and the promotion of a strong reading culture. “The next stage will demand a closer reading of each work, with attention to language, form, originality and lasting literary value,” she said.

The unveiling of the 11-title longlist, according to her, opens the next phase of the competition. “A shortlist of three will be announced in August, with the winner to be named in October,” she said.

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