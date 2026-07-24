WoPU decries Atiku’s forfeiture records submission to Trump, US Congress

.Says its “Futile Political Gambit”

UFOMBA UZUEGBU with Agency report

Working People United (WoPU) has berated reports that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, through a US-based lobbying firm, submitted documents to American officials concerning a decades-old civil forfeiture case allegedly linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

WoPU is a coalition of patriots from organised labour unions, professionals, artisans, traders, and stakeholders across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

In a statement signed by WoPU National Coordinator, Comrade Williams Eniredonana Akporeha, the group described the move as “political desperation,” stressing that President Tinubu has never been convicted of any crime in the United States or elsewhere.

WoPU clarified that the matter in question was a civil forfeiture proceeding resolved more than thirty years ago, with no U.S. court ever finding Tinubu guilty of drug trafficking, money laundering, or related offences.

WoPU further noted that Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) had already dismissed similar allegations, ruling that the forfeiture was civil in nature and had no bearing on Tinubu’s eligibility to contest or hold office.

“Attempts to recycle these baseless claims through foreign lobbying channels cannot alter the fact that President Tinubu was duly elected by Nigerians and continues to serve with legitimacy and commitment to national progress,” the statement read.

WoPU also highlighted recent commendation from U.S. President Donald Trump, who in a letter dated July 6, 2026, praised Tinubu’s “decisive and courageous leadership” in tackling terrorism and insecurity, particularly in protecting Christian communities from violent attacks. The letter reaffirmed America’s readiness to support Nigeria in its fight against extremism.

According to WoPU, this recognition underscores the global respect Tinubu commands for safeguarding lives, strengthening national security, and defending religious freedom.

The group patently argued that such international commendation cannot be undermined by “serial electoral losers” attempting to discredit the President.

WoPU further urged Nigerians and the international community to dismiss such misleading narratives, stressing that President Tinubu remains unwavering in his pursuit of reforms, consolidation of peace, and the advancement of constructive global relations, contrary to the divisive gambits propagated by fifth columnists.

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