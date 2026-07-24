Timi Frank accuses Tinubu Govt of misrepresenting Trump’s letter as political endorsement

Chinwe Odita

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank, has accused the Tinubu administration of misleading Nigerians by presenting a reported correspondence from US President Donald Trump as an endorsement of the President’s leadership.

Frank, who is also the United Liberation Movement for West Papua, ULMWP, Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday that the letter was only a routine diplomatic note and not an approval of Tinubu’s policies or 2027 political prospects.

The activist challenged the Presidency to make the full document public, arguing that key details cast doubt on the claims being made around it.

“The letter is not from the White House. If it doesn’t have the White House seal and the signature of the President of the US, it appears dubious at best,” Frank said.

According to him, the correspondence “only commended Nigeria for partnering with the US in addressing insecurity. That is the only reason President Trump may have written it. It was not an endorsement of President Tinubu’s leadership, his economic policies or his administration.

“It did not say the Trump administration is backing President Tinubu or supporting him for any election in Nigeria.

The Presidency is only trying to change the narrative by presenting it as something more than it is.”

Frank alleged that the publicity around the letter was timed to divert attention from renewed discussions over court documents relating to President Tinubu’s alleged past drug-related case in the United States.

He noted that the letter was reportedly dated July 6 but only surfaced weeks later.

“If it truly represented a major political endorsement from President Trump, it would have been publicised immediately rather than surfacing weeks afterward,” he said.

The former APC spokesman recalled that during Trump’s first term, former President Muhammadu Buhari received a direct invitation to the White House.

“Such direct engagement carried far greater diplomatic weight than a reported letter,” Frank argued.

Frank also questioned reports that the Federal Government had spent millions of dollars engaging US lobbyists to improve Nigeria’s international image, coming at a time when Washington lawmakers have been debating sanctions and aid restrictions over insecurity and religious freedom concerns.

“A government enjoying genuine international credibility would have little need for expensive reputation management abroad,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to focus on governance and transparency rather than “public relations stunts.”

“Ultimately, credibility and integrity cannot be conferred by a letter, a diplomatic exchange or a public relations campaign.

They are earned through transparent leadership, accountability, respect for democratic institutions and faithful service to the people,” Frank stated.

The Presidency has not issued an official response to Frank’s claims as of press time.

The reported letter emerged amid heightened US scrutiny of Nigeria’s security situation, with the US House of Representatives last week passing an amendment to withhold 100% of certain assistance to Nigeria until the government demonstrates “effective steps” to address violence in the country.

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