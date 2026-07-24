Three bag life sentence over Oyo school abduction

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja with Agency report

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced three suspects linked to the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State to life imprisonment.

Justice Salim Ibrahim ordered that the life sentence should take effect from the date of the convicts’ arrest, Channels TV reports.

He handed down the sentence after convicting Abdulrazak Umar (also known as Abu Khalifa/Abu Khalid), Yunusa Musa (Yunusa bin Musa) and Shamsu Adamu Sani (Abu Itisar) on charges connected to terrorism and the kidnapping incident.

The defendants had earlier pleaded guilty to some of the allegations brought against them by the Federal Government, while denying others.

They were arraigned on a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism, kidnapping, concealment of information, incitement and illegal mining.

The Federal Government accused the trio of belonging to Darul Salam, an affiliate of Jamaatu Asarul Muslima Fi Bilandis Sudan (Ansaru), a proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants, all from Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, conspired with other suspects, including Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab, between January and May 2026 to facilitate the abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo State.

They were also accused of concealing information about the identities and activities of the alleged masterminds of the attack despite being aware of the plot.

During proceedings, the defendants admitted to concealing information about those responsible for the school attack and acknowledged their membership of Darul Salam.

While all three pleaded guilty to counts four and six of the charge, only Umar admitted guilt on additional counts bordering on providing training and instructions to members of the group through a WhatsApp platform titled “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace”.

However, they pleaded not guilty to the remaining counts.

Following their guilty pleas, the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, who led the prosecution team, urged the court to sentence the defendants on the counts they admitted.

Before the sentencing, counsel for the defendants pleaded with the court for leniency, describing them as first-time offenders who had shown remorse by pleading guilty.

The defence counsel argued that the charges they admitted were not directly related to the kidnapping itself and appealed to the court to consider their family responsibilities, noting that they were married men with children and had aged parents dependent on them.

He urged the court to give them an opportunity for a second chance.

However, prosecution counsel argued that the convicts were aware of the activities of those involved in the attack and, as responsible citizens, ought to have reported the information to security authorities.

The Federal Government had alleged that the defendants committed offences contrary to provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, including sections relating to conspiracy, aiding terrorism, concealment of terrorist activities and membership of a proscribed organisation.

The court, after considering the submissions of both parties, convicted the defendants and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

On May 15, gunmen invaded Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in the Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire LGA, abducting 46 people comprising 39 pupils and seven teachers.

The Assistant Headmaster of L.A. Primary School, Joel Adesiyan, was killed while attempting to escape during the raid, while a Mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was killed by his abductors.

The remaining victims regained their freedom on July 10 following an intelligence-led military operation targeting the kidnappers’ hideouts in the Old Oyo National Park.

The Nigerian Army announced that 44 pupils and teachers were rescued, while eight suspected gang members were arrested.

The Presidency also stated that no ransom was paid and no concessions were made to the kidnappers, who had reportedly demanded N1bn and the release of a detained commander.

Following the rescue operation, the federal government filed a 10-count charge against the three suspects over their alleged involvement in the abduction.

The charges bordered on terrorism, kidnapping, concealment, incitement and illegal mining.

Meanwhile, few days after the rescuing of a professor of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Zamfara State successfully rescued all four remaining kidnapped students of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda.

Relying on intelligence, DSS operatives rescued the students, comprising four males and a female on Wednesday without any ransom paid. One of the kidnappers was arrested during the operation. The others didn’t survive.

The students were kidnapped on June 3 at their off-campus hostel in the Low-cost area of Kaura Namoda town after armed bandits stormed the building and seized six of them.

Following an earlier release of two of the six students, security forces intensified an intelligence-led operation and surgically secured the safe return of the remaining students to the relief of all.