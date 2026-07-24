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Education

Soludo’s family celebrates daughter on her First Class honours

by Peter Anayo096

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The family of Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has celebrated the outstanding academic achievement of their daughter, Oduko Soludo, who graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Neuroscience from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued by the First Lady of Anambra State, Dr. Mrs. Nonye Soludo which was shared on her official Facebook page, Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, she expressed profound gratitude to God for the result.

While celebrating her daughter’s accomplishment, she wrote, “Today, my heart is filled with immense gratitude to God as we celebrate our beloved daughter, Oduko, on her graduation with a First Class Honours in Neuroscience from the University of Nottingham.

“Oduko’s remarkable achievement demonstrates that true success is not a product of chance but of hard work, sacrifice, discipline, perseverance, and steadfast faith in God.

“Watching you blossom into an intelligent, compassionate, and purpose-driven young woman has been one of my greatest joys.

“As you embark on the next phase of your journey, I pray that God continues to guide your path, enlarge your coast, and use your knowledge and gifts for the service of humanity. Never stop learning, never stop striving, and always remain humble and kind.

“Your father, your siblings, and I are super, super proud of you. Congratulations, our dear Oduko, on this outstanding accomplishment. May this be the beginning of even greater heights.

“Congratulations, Class of 2026! We love you dearly.”

The family further described Oduko’s academic success as a source of pride and inspiration, expressing confidence that her achievements would serve as a foundation for even greater accomplishments in the years ahead.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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