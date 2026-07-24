Soludo threatens prosecution of unapproved traditional rulers

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has warned that he will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute persons allegedly parading themselves as traditional rulers without official recognition by the state government.

Sounding the note of warning through the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Ezeaka, he directed those fake traditional rulers to immediately desist from the act or risk arrest and prosecution under the state’s Traditional Rulers Law.

He urged residents and Presidents-General of town unions across the state to report individuals who unlawfully assume traditional ruler titles or perform functions meant for recognised traditional rulers.

The plea was contained in a letter dated July 22, 2026, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Ezeaka, and addressed to Presidents-General of town unions in the state.

According to him, the directive was in sequel to reports received by the state government concerning individuals who allegedly parade themselves, allow themselves to be addressed or portrayed as traditional rulers, or perform functions legally reserved for recognised traditional rulers despite not having been formally recognised by the Anambra State Government.

The government stressed that under the Traditional Rulers Law of Anambra State, 2007, only a person duly selected, appointed and formally recognised by the state government in accordance with the law is entitled to function as, or present himself as the recognised traditional ruler of a town or community.

According to the government, the law makes it a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment for any person who has not been recognised by the Governor as a traditional ruler to parade himself as one, permit himself to be portrayed or addressed as a traditional ruler, or perform any function or ceremony reserved for a recognised traditional ruler.

He reiterated that the state government consequently announced its decision to prosecute individuals found to be unlawfully parading themselves as traditional rulers, assuming reserved traditional titles or performing functions legally designated for recognised traditional rulers.

To this end, he directed Presidents-General of town unions to submit complaints to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs and the Ministry of Justice against persons within their communities who are allegedly violating the provisions of the traditional law.

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