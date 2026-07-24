Senate backs 3 Bills from Reps on expansion of FCT High Court, others

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate at plenary on Thursday approved three bills transmitted by the House of Representatives, concurring with proposals to increase the number of judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), repeal and re-enact the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Act, and amend Nigeria’s tobacco control law.

The concurrence followed the successful passage of the measures by the House of Representatives, where lawmakers argued that the bills were aimed at strengthening the justice system, bringing existing laws into conformity with constitutional provisions and judicial pronouncements, and updating the country’s regulatory framework for tobacco and nicotine products.

Leading debate in the Senate, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele said the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 (HB 1635) seeks to increase the number of judges of the FCT High Court from 75 to 100.

He said the expansion had become necessary to address the increasing workload of the court and ensure that judicial appointments reflect the federal character principle as required by the Constitution.

On the National Inland Waterways Authority (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2026 (HB 790), Bamidele explained that the legislation was prompted by the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in the dispute between the Attorneys-General of Lagos State and the Federation, which substantially limited the Federal Government’s regulatory authority over inland waterways to those within its constitutional competence.

He noted that following the judgment, key provisions of the existing NIWA Act had become inconsistent with the Constitution, making a comprehensive repeal and re-enactment necessary.

According to him, the new bill clearly defines the jurisdiction of the authority, removes provisions invalidated by the Supreme Court, eliminates areas of conflict with state governments, encourages private sector investment in inland water transport, and strengthens navigation safety, environmental protection and sustainable development.

The Senate also concurred with the National Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (HB 47 and HB 1151), which seeks to modernise the National Tobacco Control Act, 2015, by extending regulation to emerging nicotine products, including non-combustible tobacco products and nicotine pouches, while preserving restrictions on access by minors and exposure in public places.

Bamidele informed senators that all three bills had complied with the relevant provisions of the Senate Standing Orders governing concurrence bills and urged the chamber to approve them.

Supporting the motion, a senator said that although the Senate reserves the constitutional power to amend or reject House bills where necessary, there was no basis to alter the measures because they had addressed important public policy concerns and deserved the Senate’s endorsement.

The bills were subsequently read a second time, after which the Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole, considered each clause, and passed all three bills for concurrence without amendment.

The measures now await presidential assent to become law.

For a better society

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