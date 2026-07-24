Reps pass State Police Bill despite walkout by opposition members

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Executive Bill seeking to establish state police, marking a significant step toward decentralising Nigeria’s policing system.

The bill was approved during plenary after the House withdrew its earlier constitutional amendment proposal on the establishment of state police, opting instead to adopt the Executive Bill, DailyPost reports.

The passage also follows the Nigerian Senate’s approval of its version of the legislation, bringing the country closer to adopting a dual policing system aimed at strengthening internal security and improving law enforcement at the state level.

A total of 311 lawmakers participated in the voting process.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, announced that 276 members voted from the chamber, while 35 others participated virtually.

The bill was passed after the House considered and adopted the report of the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police Services and for Related Matters (HB. 2797),” the legislation seeks to amend the Constitution to permit the creation of state-controlled police services alongside the Nigeria Police Force.

The move marks another major step in Nigeria’s long-standing debate over decentralising policing as authorities seek new strategies to tackle banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other security threats across the country.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu transmitted the executive bill to the House last week, explaining that it builds on previous legislative efforts while introducing additional safeguards to ensure an effective and accountable dual policing system.

According to the President, the proposal is intended to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and improve the country’s capacity to respond to evolving security challenges.

Following the submission of the executive bill, the House rescinded its June 11, 2026 resolution on state police and dissolved the 12-member conference committee it had set up on July 9 to reconcile earlier versions of the proposed amendment.

Lawmakers ultimately opted to proceed with the executive-backed proposal, which is expected to provide a broader legal framework for implementing state police if the constitutional amendment process is completed.

Earlier, before the passage, the House was thrown into a rowdy session during the consideration of the Alteration Bill.

Opposition lawmakers staged a walkout in protest over what they described as a breach of parliamentary procedure.

The protest followed the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas’ decision to put the bill to a voice vote without reading and considering each of its 26 clauses individually, despite attempts by members of the minority caucus to raise objections.

The Minority Leader, Frederick Agbedi, repeatedly sought to raise a point of order during the proceedings but was not recognised by the Speaker.

Rather than subject each clause of the bill to separate consideration and voting, Abbas called for a voice vote, asking members in support of the state police bill to say “aye” and those against it to say “nay.”

After declaring that the “ayes” had prevailed, the Speaker’s ruling prompted members of the minority caucus to stage a walkout from the Green Chamber in protest.

Defending his handling of the proceedings, Abbas said the constitutional threshold required for the amendment had already been met.

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